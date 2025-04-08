Automotive show makes its annual visit to Tokyo with models in tow.

The Tokyo Motorcycle Show recently cruised into town for its annual visit to the Big Sight convention center. For three days starting on March 28, motorcycle manufacturers, parts suppliers, and other bike-related companies parked themselves in the East 1, 2, 3, and 8 halls of Big Sight, with many of them bringing along promotional booth models who graciously posed for fans.

There’s often a bit of overlap between booth model fashion design and cosplay, and that’s especially true for motorcycle drive chain manufacturer D.I.D./Daido Kogyo, who also sponsors an Evangelion-themed racing team.

Suspension maker Ohlins showed up with a whole team of models decked out in the company’s eye-catchingly contrasting blue-and-yellow color scheme.

While their outfits all share certain design cues, they’re actually uniquely individualized, with variations such as frilled skirts and zippered jackets.

The models at a number of booths were also handing out flyers, promotional freebies, and providing information about giveaway campaigns.

▼ Motorcycle jacket maker Kadoya

▼ Bike maker Kawasaki Motors

▼ Helmet and glove maker Ridez

With this being the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, Japanese companies of course had a strong presence, such as Suzuki (whose models are still flashing the clever Suzuki-logo sign with their fingers)…

…and Saitama Prefecture’s newcomer bike maker Thunder Motorcycles, who just opened their first factory of their own in 2021.

Overseas manufacturers had a presence at the show too, though.

BMW’s booth had an impressive amount of variety to its outfits…

…and also at the show to represent their in-Japan operations were Harley-Davidson…

…India’s Royal Enfield…

…the U.K.’s Triumph…

…and China’s QJ Motors/Qianjiang Motorcycle Group.

QJ Motors’ outfit might look like a one-piece construction at first glance…

…but it’s actually a uniquely cut jacket with separate pants.

With motorcycle enthusiasts especially likely to tune or otherwise customize their vehicles, plenty of aftermarket companies also regularly exhibit at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show.

▼ Headlight manufacture Sphere Light

▼ NGK Sparkplugs

▼ Tire maker Timsun

▼ Lighting/gauge supplier Kaedear

▼ Helmet maker Wins

Though pandemic masking protocols are no longer in effect in Japan, spring is hay fever season, so a few booths’ models were masked up, such as these representatives of helmet and apparel company Scoyco…

…and axle shaft producer Kood.

And rounding out our roundup are the booth models of online motorcycle sale site Bike Sensor…

…and Sports Land Sugo, a motorsports venue in Miyagi Prefecture that holds races, track days, and even operates a performance riding school.

A big thank you to everyone who took the time to pose for our camera, and we hope to see you all again at next year’s show!

Photos © SoraNews24

