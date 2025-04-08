A heartwarming moment from the anime movie delivers joy in the real world.

It’s become customary for Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli’s specialty retail chain, to release a special “Corn Gift” every Mother’s Day, and this year’s version is one of the best we’ve seen.

Like previous years, this charming set is designed to replicate the cob of corn that star character Mei lovingly clings to in order to gift to her mother, complete with the phrase “おかあさんへ” (“To Mum”), scrawled on the outside, just as it’s seen in the film.

Unwrapping the cob reveals a special gift inside, and this year, mums are being treated to a beautiful “Embroidery Multi-case” made with organza fabric.

Measuring 19 x 8.5 x 4 centimetres (7.5 x 3.3 x 1.6 inches), this lightweight case is beautifully embroidered with floral motifs, recreating the countryside scene from the film where the medium blue Totoro spills acorns from its sack while out and about with a small white Totoro companion.

Adding even more beauty to the set is the special Hat Charm, which looks like Mei’s hat…

▼ …but turn it over and you’ll find a small white Totoro hiding inside.

It’s charming, hidden details like these that make the gift so sought after, and while it’s especially ideal for mothers, you don’t have to be a mum to enjoy its charms.

Though the products aren’t sold separately, Donguri Kyowakoku says the Embroidery Multi-pouch is valued at 1,760 yen (US$11.99), the Hair Charm at 990, and the Corn Wrapping at 550 yen.

The set retails for 3,300 yen and can be pre-ordered at the Donguri Kyowakoku online store now, with deliveries scheduled for 7-11 May.

