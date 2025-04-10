Perhaps the dish should be called “pork slices with a side of ramen noodles” instead?

There are three secrets to healthy life: moderate exercise, decent sleep, and meat—lots and lots of meat. At least that’s how our Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun feels. So when he heard about a ramen shop’s “mega meat” campaign, he was out the door faster than you could say “meat mountain.”

This time-limited campaign, held until April 18, is being run by Kitakata Ramen Bannai.

Kitakata Ramen Bannai specializes in the local style of noodles from Kitakata City in Fukushima, which has a soy sauce broth. Having over 60 stores nationwide, several in California and Illinois, plus their recent first European addition in Frankfurt, Germany, really speaks of the popularity of this chain. Sadly, for meat-loving fans overseas, this mega meat madness is only happening in Japan, but don’t let that stop you from checking out the international branches as their regular menu still has some great meat options.

In Japan right now, Kitakata Ramen Bannai’s standard ramen comes with five chashu pork slices (870 yen [US$6.00]), but they also have another option on their menu, Chashu Ramen, which is topped with an impressive 13 slices (1,290 yen).

So, if you were in the mood for a meaty ramen, Kitakata Ramen Bannai is not one to disappoint. However, with their latest campaign, they have kicked things up a gear with the Mega Chashu Ramen, which comes with a whopping 23 slices of pork.

P.K. walked through the door with his stomach demanding meaty offerings, so he obediently ordered the meatiest Mega Chashu Ramen, costing 1,890 yen. Not a bad price for so much pork and, if you use a coupon from the official app, you can even get a 200 yen discount, so it’s definitely worth getting the app beforehand. Plus, you can use the coupon as often as you like during the campaign period. A week of gorging on meat, anyone?

When the ramen arrived and P.K. was about to appease the mighty beast in his stomach, he did a double take.

He couldn’t help but feel it didn’t look impressive enough. The regular Chashu Ramen looks sufficiently packed with meat, so he was left feeling the impact wasn’t as intense as he was expecting. Visually, it couldn’t hold a candle to the 100-slice chashu ramen he attempted before.

The eating experience, however, was mind-blowing. No matter how much pork he consumed, the chashu in his bowl simply would not disappear.

Even after eating almost 80 percent of the noodles, he still had tons of pork remaining.

The chashu was deliciously seasoned and with just the right amount of fat. The thick, curly noodles and the rich yet refreshing soup made for a satisfying meal.

For lovers of meat, this campaign at Kitakata Bannai Ramen is a must-try. However, prospective diners need to be aware of a few rules implemented by the store:

Available for in-store dining only , at most stores in Japan.

, at most stores in Japan. No option to upsize to a larger portion.

to a larger portion. Avoid leaving leftovers. Takeout is not permitted .

. Sharing between multiple people is not permitted. Each person must order their own bowl.

The fact you can’t split a bowl of ramen might deter some people, given the amount, but it’s a fairly common request at some ramen stores in Japan. As long as you come with an empty stomach and a can-do attitude, you’ll surely succeed in polishing off every last bit of meat…although you may not need to eat the following day. Remember, the campaign will only last until April 18, so be sure to swing by your nearest store soon.

Photos ©SoraNews24

