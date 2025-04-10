New food trend might seem crazy, but it actually works.

From snacks to sweets, Starbucks offers a wide variety of food, but the Bacon and Spinach Quiche is currently going gangbusters following a new trend that’s gone viral online.

The quiche is delicious on its own, but customers have worked out a zany way to make it taste even better — by adding whipped cream to the hot quiche.

While the logic behind this pairing seems ludicrous, proponents say it tastes like gratin, a savoury dish that’s very popular in Japan. While gratin generally contains a bed of pasta or potatoes, covered in a cheesy bechamel sauce and baked until browned, this looks like…well, quiche and a side of cream.

Putting our prejudices aside, we decided to give this hack a chance, and when we tasted the weird combination, we were pleasantly surprised. Rather than being sweet, the cream was milky, melting into the warmth of the quiche in a way that butter might, creating a mouthfeel that wasn’t dissimilar to bechamel sauce.

It added a creamy richness to the cheesy quiche, highlighting the saltiness of the bacon and making it even more decadent and delicious. It was like a taste revelation, and now we’ve unlocked its secrets, we highly recommend jumping on board with the viral trend and trying it for yourself.

Whipped cream can be added to any item on the food menu for 33 yen (US$0.23) so this opens up a whole world of new flavour possibilities. Let us know if you come up with any weird and wonderful combinations so we can try them!

Source, images: Press release

