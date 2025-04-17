A stylish way to organize and display your deck-building treasures.

Japanese interior design company Bauhutte has carved out a pretty unique niche for itself by specializing in furniture for gamers. In the past we’ve looked at their motorized gaming bed and gaming kotatsu futon blanket, both of which will keep you cozy while playing your favorite video games, and now Bauhutte is back with something special for fans of collectible trading card games.

Bauhutte’s TCG (trading card game) Storage Rack is a handy way to organize your collection, keeping all your cards securely stored and easy to find while also letting you display your most prized pieces like the beautiful treasures they are.

Available in both a two-tier and three-tier version, the cabinet compartments’ dimensions and configuration are designed with the standard size of collectible cards in mind, with spaces for storing cards either in standing lines or binders.

The doors give you a place to attach extra cards with magnets or other gear with hooks, and they slide sideways instead of swinging or pulling outward, making it easier to access your collection even if you have the rack standing next to your desk or otherwise in tight quarters.

Other nice touches include sizing the rack’s top to allow you to keep an unfolded playmat there…

…a section for keeping rolled-up mats on standby…

…and a slot across the back where you can run a power cord if you’ve got some compact lights you want to hook up to illuminate your favorite cards.

The two-tier TCG Storage Rack stands 110 centimeters (43.3 inches) tall and can hold up to 70 kilograms (154.3 pounds), with those rising to 139.5 centimeters and 80 kilograms for the three-tier.

They come with suggested retail prices of 26,800 and 32,800 yen (US$180 and US$220), with full specs here on Bauhutte’s official website and orders now being taken through Amazon Japan here.

Source: PR Times, Bauhutte

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Bauhutte

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!