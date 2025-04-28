These four food parks offer fun, flavor, and unforgettable experiences.

Japan’s beloved stretch of springtime national holidays, Golden Week, is soon to be upon us and there’s a flurry of plans in the making. Some people will take the opportunity to travel, seeking local delights or enjoying new scenery, whereas others will swarm to some of Japan’s popular theme parks, like Tokyo Disneyland or Universal Studios Japan. However, if battling throngs of people is not your idea of a good time, especially with the World Expo being held in Osaka, you could try giving one of these four fantastic food parks a visit.

Saiboku, Saitama

Revel in all things pig-related at the Tokoton Matsuri, or “Pork Festival”, held in Hidaka, Saitama at Saiboku, a pig-themed park involved in the rearing of pigs and production of ham and wiener sausages.

The festival will be held from May 3 to May 6, during which visitors can enjoy a variety of events, including street performers, a dance performance by students from a local high school, and more. It doesn’t stop with just performances though, as you can also savor delectable pork dishes, indulge in some shopping, relax in a natural hot spring, or work up a sweat with some athletic activities. Don’t forget the photo opportunities at character spots, or at classic face-in-the-hole boards. I’m sure you know someone who’d make a great wiener.

Hattendo Cafelie Kisarazu, Chiba

Famous for its cream buns, Hattendo created a space for them to be enjoyed at their second factory back in April 2023. The complex features a cafe, a bread-making experience, and of course a shop offering Hattendo products.

Running from April 26 to May 11, the Family Fun Golden Week features hands-on activities and limited-time treats that families can enjoy together. The highlight of the week is the Cream Cornet Making Experience, where you can create a koi-nobori (carp streamer, commonly associated with Children’s Day on May 5) shaped bread for just 1,800 yen (US$12.70) per person.

The experience is limited to four groups at each of the three times (1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.) for the period of the event and reservations are accepted by phone.

You can also book their regular bread-making workshop online up to four days in advance. Don’t miss out on their limited-edition fluffy pancake made with local Sodegaura green tea for 1,600 yen per serving.

Konnyaku Park, Gunma

Konnyaku Park is hosting its 2025 event between April 26 and May 6, which will be full of fun and affordable activities. The park is dedicated to the traditional Japanese food konnyaku (“konjac”), so it’s found some interesting activities to incorporate the food into the fun, such as the Konnyaku Stacking Challenge. Konnyaku’s jelly-like texture will make it a true test of patience, but there are prizes for the winners.

You can’t go to a food park without tasting some of the produce, and Konnyaku Park will be allowing guests to taste their original rice with konnyaku and their special miso soup, all for free. If you’re still hungry after that sampling, there is even the opportunity to sample unique konnyaku-based sweets, including konnyaku melon bread and konnyaku jerky.

Plus, with a 1,000 yen participation fee, you can take part in the Vegetable Hugging Challenge, where people can try to hold as many fresh cabbages, Chinese cabbages, and Japanese radishes as they possibly can in their arms and take them all home.

Roadside Station Hojo, Tottori

Freshly reopened on April 25, Roadside Station Hojo in Hokuei offers local flavors, culture, and hospitality. The region is well known for producing crabs, milk, and Chinese yams, all of which can be sampled within.

The station also includes retail areas, a restaurant, and large indoor playgrounds for children. Outdoors, there are spacious grass fields that are great for a relaxing break.

Perhaps you could even say hello to the shovel shamisen players while you’re over there.

This Golden Week, try skipping the crowds and savoring something different, be it creamy bread, konnyaku challenges, or your face on a wiener. These food parks promise to be a fun day out.

Location information

Saiboku / サイボク

Address: Saitama-ken, Hidaka-shi, Shimooyazawa 546

埼玉県日高市下大谷沢546

Open: 9:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (meat shop and cafeteria); 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (restaurant); 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (play area)

Website

Hattendo Cafe Rie Kisarazu / 八天堂カフェリエきさらづ

Address: Chiba-ken, Kisarazu-shi, Kazusakamatari, 2-chome 2-22

千葉県木更津市かずさ鎌足２丁目２-２２

Open: 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays)

Website

Konnyaku Park / こんにゃくパーク

Address: Gunma-ken, Kanra-gun, Kanra-cho, Obata 204-1

群馬県甘楽郡甘楽町小幡 204-1

Open: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Website

Michi-no-eki Hojo / 道の駅 ほうじょう

Address: Tottori-ken, Tohaku-gun, Hokuei-cho, Kunisaka 1525-92

鳥取県東伯郡北栄町国坂1525-92

Open: 9:00 a.m.-5:oo p.m.; 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. (cafeteria)

Website

Sources: @Press (1, 2, 3), PR Times

Featured image: @Press

Insert images: @Press (1, 2, 3), PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]