Customers in Japan get a new type of limited-edition drink this summer.

If you’re a Starbucks lover like our reporter K. Masami, chances are you’ve been trying to keep up with all the new limited-edition releases lately. Just as Masami thought she was up-to-date with all the new drinks, drinkware and sweets at the chain, they threw her a curveball by releasing a new type of beverage she never saw coming: the Chillax Soda.

Available in two flavours, Strawberry and Yuzu Citrus, the new drinks are set to be released on 25 April, but as a Starbucks Rewards member, Masami was able to try them ahead of time, with early access for members staring on 23 April.

Both drinks have common elements, in that the fizzy carbonated base is blended with a special “green citrus” syrup which, although transparent, contains the flavours of lemon, lime, grapefruit, pear and herbs. They’re also said to focus on aroma over sweetness, with the goal of helping you chill out and relax, which is something Masami doesn’t normally relate to fruity fizzy drinks, so she was curious to see how she would feel when trying them.

Starting with the Chillax Soda Strawberry, it looked a treat, with strawberry pulp sauce and jelly in the base, and a semi-dried lemon slice on top.

The moment she took a sip, her taste buds were greeted by a fizzy sensation, which was an exciting new experience for a Starbucks drink as carbonated beverages like this are rarely produced by the chain.

While Starbucks’ limited-edition releases are usually on the sweeter side, this one, despite containing a generous amount of fruit, was light on sweetness and incredibly crisp, making it perfect for summer. Masami figured this refreshing flavour profile was helped by the green citrus syrup, making it an essential ingredient to the drink’s success.

Next up, she tried the Chillax Soda Yuzu Citrus, which blends yuzu peel, grapefruit, orange, and the same green citrus syrup with a soda base. This one, too, was finished with a semi-dried lemon slice.

The flavours here were even more refreshing than the first variety, and absolutely delicious. The combination of yuzu with the green citrus was outstanding — it was so invigorating she’ll definitely be wanting to drink this again and again as the weather warms up.

With the crisp, sparkly blend of citrus, this wasn’t exactly a drink Masami would reach for when wanting to chillax at home, but when seeking respite from the heat in an air-conditioned Starbucks during summer, the liquid refreshment would literally help her relax…and chill.

With Starbucks planning more flavours for the Chillax Soda series, this is a good introduction to the concept of “fragrant sodas to lighten your mood”. It’s the kind of drink you’ll crave between other Starbucks offerings, but these two flavours will only be around for a limited time, with the Strawberry available until May 27 and the Yuzu Citrus until 2 September They can be purchased in Tall (579 yen [US$4.07] for takeout and 590 yen for dine-in), and Grande (624 yen for takeout and 635 yen for dine-in) sizes, with official sales commencing on 25 April.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!