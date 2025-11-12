Poképark Kanto is opening sooner than expected on Tokyo’s southern border.

Waiting can be hard, especially when you’re waiting for something that sounds as cool as the first-ever permanent Pokémon theme park zone. But following the formal reveal of Poképark Kanto back in July, which included the announcement that the facility on the border of Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture would be opening in Spring of 2026, we didn’t really have any choice but to be patient, did we?

But in a very welcome turn of events, we don’t actually have to be as patient as we’d thought, because not only has Poképark Kanto moved up its grand opening, ticket applications are going to open before the end of this month!

▼ Teaser video for Poképark Kanto

Poképark Kanto is now scheduled to open on February 5, allowing fans to encounter a promised 600-plus Pokémon as they explore the trails of the Pokémon Forest and the streets of Sedge Town, with the park having a total area of 2.6 hectares (roughly 280,000 square feet).

▼ The Poképark entrance plaza (red), Pokémon Forest (blue), and Sedge Town (green)

Judging from the preview images released so far, Poképark Kanto’s Pokémon population is going to be a mix of costumed performers and statuary, as both stage shows and Pikachu/Eevee parades will be among the spectacles to see.

Poképark Kanto is being built at the edge of the pre-existing Yomiuriland amusement park. Similar to the situation with Universal Studios Japan and its Super Nintendo World area, admission to Poképark Kanto will be an add-on to a Yomiuriland ticket, or, as diehard Pokémon fans may wish to interpret the arrangement, admission to Yomiuriland is included in your Poképark Kanto ticket.

Regardless of how you chose to mentally frame it, there will initially be two classes of Poképark Kanto ticket, the Trainer’s Pass and the Ace Trainer’s Pass. The Ace Trainer Pass provides the additional benefits of one free ride on each of the park’s attractions and priority line access, as well as priority reservation privileges for stage show seats. The Ace Trainer Pass also gets you admission to the Sedge Mansion for a photo shoot with Pikachu and Eevee and some exclusive merch. Prices have yet to be announced, but the Ace Trainer Pass will naturally cost more than the standard Trainer Pass, which itself will logically be more than a basic Yomiuriland ticket. Yomiuriland’s pricing is sort of like an old-school carnival in that the base ticket just gets you in the gates and you have to pay separately for rides, but that also means the base tickets themselves aren’t so expensive, at 1,800 yen (US$12) for adults and 1,000-1,500 yen for kids, depending on exact age, and kids under 3 years old free. Single-day unlimited-ride passes for adults are 5,900 yen, and for kids they’re 2,500-4,700 yen.

In addition, there’s also a planned Town Pass for Poképark Kanto, which is similar to the Trainer’s Pass except that it doesn’t give you access to the Pokémon Forest area. Initially, though, the Trainer and Ace Trainer Passes will be the only ones offered, and purchase rights for the initial batch will be awarded by a lottery system, with applications open from November 21 (starting at 6 p.m.) until December 8, with results announced in late December. Applications can be submitted through the Poképark Kanto official website.

Related: Poképark Kanto official website

Source: PR Times, Yomiuriland

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!