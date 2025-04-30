Mogmog Catcher serves up all the fun of a UFO Catcher with every bite.

With so many sweets stores in Japan, you really need to think outside the box to stand out and get noticed. That’s what Kyoto-based baby castella specialty store Kyoto Suzunariya has done, with a new product called the Mogmog Catcher.

Billed as a “Baby Castella Like No Other”, these cute cakes are gorgeous to look at, but what really makes them special is the way they’re packaged. Each pack comes with a dozen baby cakes, a cute pick that resembles the UFO-shaped claw commonly used in crane machines, and a paper bag that acts as the machine itself, complete with see-through window on the front.

▼ The visual effect is striking, making it perfectly suited for sharing on social media.

The pick gives you a satisfying sense of achievement as you’ll feel like you’re catching stuffed toy prizes from a claw machine, or “UFO Catcher” as the machines are known in Japanese.

▼ The crane game effect adds to the cuteness of the adorable cakes…and the excitement of eating them.

The baby castella cakes aren’t just cute, they’re delicious too. Made with fresh milk and eggs, and enhanced by a hint of white miso, every step of the process, from batter preparation to baking, is completed by hand to create a delicious product with a chewy texture. “Mogu mogu” (stylised here as “mogmog”) is Japanese onomatopoeia for chewing or munching food, and with a dozen cakes to get through, that’s what you’ll be doing with every pick of the claw.

There are seven animals in total: Bear, Rabbit, Cat, Dog, Chick, “Reluctant Bear” (who’s cheekily trying to escape being caught), and “Rabbit and Dog“, which is said to be a rare lucky find.

▼ The dog clings to the rabbit, essentially giving you two prizes instead of one.

The treats are hand-baked by artisans at the Kyoto factory before being flash-frozen and packed. This gives you more options for enjoying them, as you can either take them home frozen, get them delivered frozen to your home, or enjoy them at one of the chain’s stores, where they’re served warm for immediate enjoyment.

The Baby Castella Mogmog Catcher is priced at 860 yen (US$6) for a pack of 12 and can be purchased online or at the chain’s stores in Kyoto, Okayama and Tochigi prefectures (links below).

These Kyoto-born treats are a must-try when you’re in the area, and they’re set to become a hit on social media so you’ll want to get in early to avoid missing out. Like the edible 10-yen coins in Tokyo, these will definitely get you noticed online.

Store information

Fukakusa Asahi Store / 深草あさひ店

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Fushimi-ku, Noda-cho, Fukakusa 17-2, City Heights Beljour 102

京都市伏見区深草野田町17-2 シティハイツベルジュール102

Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (may sell out earlier)

Closed Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays

Website (Instagram)

Uno Port Store / 宇野港店

Address: Okayama-ken, Tamano-shi, Uno 1-28-20

岡山県玉野市宇野1丁目28-20

Open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (may sell out earlier)

Website (Instagram)

Oku Store / 邑久店

Address: Okayama-ken, Setouchi-shi, Okucho Toyohara 86-5

岡山県瀬戸内市邑久町豊原86-5

Open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (may sell out earlier)

Website (Instagram)

Yamato Store / 栃木倭店

Address: Tochigi-ken, Tochigi-shi, Yamatocho 6-22

栃木県栃木市倭町6-22

Open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (may sell out earlier)

Website (Instagram)

Kyoto Suzunariya Honten Central Kitchen / 京都すずなり屋本店セントラルキッチン (only sells takeout sets)

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Minami-ku, Kamitoba Nasunocho 164

京都府京都市南区上鳥羽奈須野町164

Open 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (may sell out earlier)

Closed: Sat, Sun and public holidays

Website (Instagram)

Source, images: Press release

