If you believe life is all about small wins, then there’s a site in Japan you’ll really want to visit. Called Bentenyama, this little-known site will give you a big sense of accomplishment…as it’s the lowest mountain in the entire country.

Located in Tokushima, on the island of Shikoku, the elevation of this mountain is a surprising 6.1 metres (20 feet), so you can climb to the summit in a matter of seconds. Despite the short ascent, there’s a lot to discover, so join us as we begin the journey to the top of Bentenyama.

▼ 日本一低い山弁天山 (“Japan’s lowest mountain Bentenyama”)

The easiest way to get here is from the nearest station, Jizobashi on the Mugi Line, which is a 13-minute walk away, although it’s not far from Tokushima Station either, taking about 20 minutes from there by car or electric bicycle. However you get here, you won’t have to worry about conserving your energy for the climb, because when the mountain appears, it looks like little more than a hill.

The mound actually has a fascinating origin story, as the area around here used to be sea, and Bentenyama was an island surrounded by water. In the Muromachi period (1336-1573), the seawater receded, turning the area into wetlands, and the small island became the small mountain we see today.

Because of its sea connections, the local deity, Ichikishimahime-no-mikoto, a guardian goddess of the sea, was enshrined here, and Itsukushima Shrine was established at this site.

As a sacred site, there’s an aura of the otherworldly here, and the path to the top is well maintained, with stairs, a slope, and even handrails, making it super safe.

▼ After passing through the torii gate and walking up the first set of stairs…

▼ …you’ll reach the top in just 12 seconds!

Feeling a great sense of achievement without even breaking a sweat, we were rewarded with a serene setting at the top of the mountain when we arrived.

▼ The dappled sunlight falling upon this small shrine made the place seem even more magical.

▼ As for the mountain views…

▼ …well, they weren’t much different from the view at ground level.

Turning back to the shrine, we saw there was a glass case containing amulets and souvenirs, including a goshuin (shrine seal) stamped on paper slips, and a summit certificate.

Placing our money in the donation box, we took out a goshuin and a certificate, which cost 100 yen (US$0.69) each.

The climbing certificate was a cute and clever idea, with the writing on it stating that it certifies you have reached the summit of Bentenyama. The red shrine seal was beautiful, stamped on a thick piece of paper that had an image of the mountain printed on it, along with the words “弁天山” (“Bentenyama”), “厳島神社” (“Itsukushima Shrine”), “登拝” (“Touhai”, which refers to the act of climbing a sacred mountain as an act of worship) and “日本一低い自然の山” (“Japan’s lowest natural mountain”).

That final sentence is key to the mountain’s fame, because unlike the three-metre high Hiyori-yama in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, and the 4.53-metre high Tenpozan in Osaka, which are often referred to as Japan’s lowest mountains, Bentenyama is not an artificial mound.

▼ Tenpozan

That makes this the lowest natural mountain in Japan, giving it more appeal than the human-made ones, and although it’s well known to locals, it’s yet to be as famous as its human-made counterparts.

Once you explore the world of Japan’s smallest things, you’ll find there are other low-lying land forms waiting to be explored, including Kasayama in Hagi, Yamaguchi Prefecture, which is the lowest volcano in Japan.

With the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan yet to officially define what constitutes a “mountain”, mountain-climbing doesn’t have to be difficult. And if you’d like to continue the small wins, you can head on over to Shizuoka, where you’ll finds the smallest park in the world.

Site information

Bentenyama / 弁天山

Address: Tokushima-ken, Tokushima-shi, Kataue-cho, Benzaiten 8

徳島県徳島市方上町弁財天8

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

