Ghibli’s biggest star strikes a half-dozen poses for adorable mini figure line.

Totoro leads a pretty good life, doesn’t he? His position as “forest spirit” seems to be a lot more laid back than that of his counterparts from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke, leaving Totoro plenty of time to relax and indulge in a variety of hobbies, as represented by this adorable figure line.

The Totoro Full of Poses collection has just been restocked by Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, with six figures each showing the cuddly guy engaged in a different activity, such as playing his ocarina or roaring like the howling wind as he flies across the sky.

Exact sizes depend on the pose, but the figures are all compact, with heights of about 7 centimeters (2.8 inches). That doesn’t mean there’s no space for charming details, though, like the sleepy look to Totoro’s eyes on the naptime figure, for which Mei makes a guest appearance.

Likewise, you can feel his happy curiosity as he checks out the umbrella he’s been gifted…

…and his satisfied excitement as he spins his top with a flourish.

As mentioned above, though, there are actually six figures in the line, with the final pose being a secret to all those who haven’t unboxed it yet.

The Totoro Full of Poses figures are being offered by Donguri Kyowakoku for 1,100 yen (US$7.60) each as a blind-buy/gacha purchase through the chain’s online shop here, but if you’re keen to get the whole set you can also purchase a box bundle of six here for 6,600 yen which guarantees you one of each pose, eliminating the possibility of spending money on duplicates, in the same way as the deal offered for those clever Howl’s Moving Castle Kazaring rings.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

