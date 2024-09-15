With different characters on the front and the back, these little stands

Whether you’re at your desk for work or play, a little organisation can go a long way to keeping you in a good headspace, and now Studio Ghibli has come up with a neat solution that’s not just functional but cute as well, with a collection of wooden stand clips.

▼ These wooden stands look like signboards you might see outside a cafe, but they’re actually clips.

While you could use them in a variety of ways, the studio suggests keeping them in their upright position to hold photos and notes.

There are six designs to collect, covering five of the studio’s most popular movies, and with different designs on the front and the back, we get to enjoy a wide variety of characters.

▼ Front

▼ Back

▼ There’s The Baron and Moon from Whisper of the Heart…

▼ …Calcifer and Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle…

▼ …the Otori-sama and No Face from Spirited Away…

▼ …Jiji and Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼ …and finally, not one but two clips dedicated to the Totoro characters from My Neighbour Totoro.

With stands this cute, it’ll be easy to keep things nice and organised, and as they’re priced at a very affordable 715 yen (US%5.07) each, we’ll be able to collect them all! The stands are available now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

