Meanwhile, matryoshka nesting Totoro dolls are literally full of surprises.

Usually if you’re looking for a three-dimensional representation of your favorite anime characters, you’re going to have to choose between a cloth plushie or a plastic figure. But as is so often the case, things are a little more artistic and creative when it comes to Studio Ghibli anime.

This Totoro is made using the techniques of kamikogei, traditional Japanese papercrafting with similarities to papier-mache. The paper is treated with gofun, an adhesive created by roasting shells, to give the material extra durability. The gofun also gives the material a smooth, moist-to-the-touch feel, which you’ll be able to appreciate when you inevitably give in to the temptation to give Totoro a pat on the belly.

Because the kamikogei figures are individually crafted and their facial features hand-painted, each one has an exact shape, texture, and expression unlike any other, says Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, which is offering the Kamikogei Daruma Totoro, as it’s officially called, thanks to a recent restock.

▼ It comes with a classy box and felt zabuton cushion, making it an elegantly adorable gift for Ghibli-loving friends or family members.

Also back in stock are Totoro matryoshkas, or nesting dolls.

This set of ABS resin/PVC figures ranges in size from 16 to 2.2 centimeters in height, with the largest of the six pieces being a green Big Totoro, then shrinking in stature to a gray Big Totoro, blue Medium Totoro, and white Small Totoro.

You might think you’ve met the last of your magical creature buddies when the next piece after the small Totoro is an acorn, but open that up and you’ll come to the smallest of the dolls, a pair of Makkurokurosuke/Soot Sprites.

In addition to their compact display options and surprise potential, the matryoshka format also means that you can use the bottom halves of the nesting dolls as organizer trays, as shown in the video below.

Both the Kamikogei Daruma Totoro and Totoro matryoshkas, priced at 9,680 yen (US$69.15) and 6,050 yen, respectively, are available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store, here and here.

