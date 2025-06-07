Little-known gem is how locals cruise the city in summer.

One of the best ways to see the city of Tokyo in summer is from the water, and there are plenty of boat tours that allow you to do that…as long as you can pay for them.

However, there is a little-known boat that you can board for free, and it’s extra special as it’s an official inspection boat operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Bureau of Port and Harbour. Called the “Tokyo Minato Maru”, this inspection boat is hugely popular with locals, who covet it as a hidden gem that offers great views around Tokyo Bay.

The only catch to the free tour is that reservations are required, and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, but after recently boarding it ourselves, we have a few top tips for how to sign up for the tour and get the most out of it.

Firstly, you’ll need to fill out the reservation form on the official website, with the name and age of not only yourself, as the representative, but also every person who will be accompanying you on the day. This information can’t be changed after your reservation is confirmed, so if you’re going with friends, it’s best to check everyone’s schedule and age before booking. Also, weekend slots tend to fill up quickly, so you’ll want to book well in advance to avoid missing out.

▼ The boat’s route will take you around the port and back again in around an hour.

The 35-metre (115-foot) long motor yacht departs from the Takeshiba Passenger Ship Terminal, which is a 10-minute walk from JR Hamamatsucho Station.

There are plenty of signs to the Takeshiba Passenger Ship Terminal but the Tokyo Minato Maru departs from the Small Boat Pier, which is a bit tricky to find so it helps to use the InterContinental Tokyo Bay hotel as your landmark.

Once you arrive, you’ll need to write down the representative’s name and the number of people in your group to get your boarding pass. No I.D. check is required and boarding takes place according in ticket number order, so you’ll want to arrive ahead of the scheduled departure time to nab a good seat.

The inside of the boat is more spacious and comfortable than you’d expect and there are seats on both sides. However, the setup is unlike that of regular sightseeing boats as it has seats around a large table in the middle, which staff used when the boat is conducting inspections.

The air conditioning is great so you’ll be relieved to step inside on a hot summer’s day. We recommend sitting in the middle of the right-hand side of the boat, though, as the guide’s explanations are mostly directed at scenery on the right. We sat on the left so unfortunately there were a few times when we couldn’t quite see what the guide was commenting on.

The view at the front of the boat is shown on a monitor but you’re likely to spend your time gazing at the impressive scenery outside the windows. One thing to note is because this is a working boat as opposed to a true sightseeing one, the glass can sometimes be dirty, making it hard to take good photos.

This somehow adds to the charm of it all, though, as there’s something thrilling about being able to experience a truer, less polished side of Japan that few tourists know about. The massive port facilities are another side of the city that few get to see, and it was fascinating to watch containers being lifted by cranes, as if they were giant building blocks.

▼ The red-and-white cranes look like robots in action.

Passing under the Rainbow Bridge and seeing the Tokyo Gate Bridge up close are other highlights, and with Haneda Airport is nearby, you’ll also see planes constantly flying overhead.

▼ If you’re lucky, you might even see a luxury cruise liner or freight ship.

On clear days like this you can even see Mt Fuji in the distance, although it was hard for us to photograph.

There are no age restrictions for boarding the Tokyo Minato Maru so infants and strollers are welcome, although you’ll want to let them know in advance if you’ll be using a stroller. There were several families with children on board when we took the tour, but with only one restroom on the boat, which will make you sway, it’s best to use the restroom before boarding.

▼ There’s a restroom near the reception area so we recommend using it before you hop on the tour.

The Tokyo Minato Maru lets you see Tokyo’s port from the sea, giving you a look at the massive industry that goes on here day after day. It’s perfect for boat lovers, fans of massive structures, and anyone who enjoys an adventure, but it’s also just a great sightseeing activity.

In the months of July and August, the departure and arrival point changes to Aomi Pier so that’s something you’ll need to be aware of when visiting during the summer months. With a capacity of 50 people for each tour, this is a fantastic hidden activity that most tourists don’t know about, so shhh…let’s keep this a secret between ourselves.

Photos ©SoraNews24

