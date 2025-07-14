Can the Range de Can do what it says it can?

All my life, I have been warned that putting metal in a microwave would cause a chain reaction that could unravel the very fabric of reality. I’m now told I’m making a lot of progress in therapy for my childhood trauma, but I still steer clear of putting any metallic object into those boxes of electromagnetic radiation.

Some say it’s actually not so bad, and if the metal object is smooth enough, it’s not likely to trigger any sparks at all. Still, that’s not a theory I’m willing to wager my own microwave or reality on so I just scoop stuff out of a can and into a bowl before zapping it.

But now, we have can-maker Daiwa Can out of Tokyo, whose latest product, called the Range de Can, claims to let us microwave metal cans with impunity. It’s quite simply just a plastic cap, or rather an anti-cap, as it goes on the bottom of the can rather than the top.

According to Daiwa Can, the hazard of microwaving cans is that the bombardment of microwaves can cause free electrons in the can’s metal to come loose and ionize the air around it. This is most likely to occur near the bottom of the can, where the space is tight and microwaves/ionized air can become more dense, creating little lightning storms.

▼ On the left side, a normal can in a microwave lights up like the Fourth of July, but on the right Range de Can provides enough clearance so electricity is less likely to arc.

Range de Can fixes this simply by putting more space between the can and the bottom of the microwave. This reduces the chances of ionized air condensing and triggering sparks. According to Daiwa Can’s testing, the chances of sparking drop from 28.3 percent to 0 percent when Range de Can is used.

There are some very important things to note before using this item though. First, you have to open the can. Keeping it closed could cause pressure to build up inside until it explodes and creates a much bigger problem than a few sparks.

Secondly, it’s very important to note that metal reflects microwaves, so the food inside might not cook so well. On the other hand, the metal can could also transfer the heat of the food throughout it more easily than other materials, so depending on the size and shape, it could all balance out.

Thirdly, neither microwaves nor cans are all created equally. Some ovens might have certain layouts or wattages that Range de Can isn’t prepared to handle. Also, some cans use certain plastic or chemical linings that aren’t meant to be heated in a microwave and could affect the quality of the food inside, so make sure you know what you’re working with.

▼ Thermal imaging of a can of Pacific saury in miso sauce heated with Range de Can.

In all of Range de Can’s promotional images, a can of fish is shown. This would make sense since these cans are shallow enough for the food to heat up more thoroughly than taller cans. This kind of fish is also cooked while inside the can during manufacturing, meaning the material of the can is designed to safely withstand high temperatures.

This item is not quite at the mass production stage yet, though, so more detailed information about what can and cannot be used by Range de Can may come out by the time it goes on sale. For now, however, it appears more suited to a nice can of mackerel than some Chef Boyardee, but good luck finding Chef Boyardee in Japan anyway.

Source: Daiwa Can, PR Times, NariNari.com

Images: PR Times

