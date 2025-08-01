In a country renowned for good manners, these are the train etiquette rules to watch out for.

For many people who commute by train, rush hour is an unavoidable source of significant stress. In Japan, where you’ll find the busiest train stations in the world, stress levels can reach breaking point, making good manners and proper etiquette more than a common courtesy but a vital necessity. However, there are still some behaviours on trains that stick in the craw of local commuters.

Japanese media site Biz Hits Career Blog, which addresses common work-related challenges and anxieties, recently sought to find out exactly what types of behaviours get on the nerves of commuters in Japan. After surveying 500 people, ranging in age from 20 to over 60, they found that 91.6 percent of respondents experience irritation during their commute, and close to half of those surveyed, 48.6 percent, travel on trains between 8 and 9 a.m.

Emotions can easily fray during these morning rush hours, and commuters identified 8 things passengers do that make tensions rise.

8. Not observing proper cough etiquette (4.8 percent)

Commuters who display poor cough etiquette — coughing or sneezing without a mask or hand covering — are derided for showing disregard for those around them. Not only is it discourteous but it poses a health risk that causes discomfort to others.

6. Strong smells (8.2 percent)

Odours are hard to hide in crowded enclosed spaces, and it’s not just bad body and breath odours that are offensive, as respondents also showed a dislike for strong perfumes and the scent of fabric softeners, saying they can cause nausea or headaches for sensitive individuals.

6. Forcibly boarding crowded trains (8.2 percent)

Tying for sixth place on this list is the act of cramming yourself into a train at any cost, which can prevent the doors from closing and lead to delays while the train is held up at the station. It also causes a problem for those already inside, as they’re forced to squeeze even tighter together to accommodate the extra passenger, leaving them even more frustrated than they already were.

5. Bags getting in the way (11.8 percent)

While all bags have the potential to get in the way of others, many respondents singled out backpacks as the big offender, saying that those who wear them can bump into others unwittingly. Those who cited this as a concern said they would prefer it if people carried their bags in front of them or placed them on the floor to avoid disturbing others.

4. Sound leaking from earphones (12.4 percent)

This is commonly seen as a careless act as it forces those around you to listen to whatever music, video, or game that might be emanating from your device. A lot of people who use headphones assume nobody around them can hear what they’re listening to, so it’s always worth checking on your noise levels.

3. Not leaving room for others to sit (14.6 percent)

Nobody likes the so-called “manspreading” that occurs on trains, but a similar act of gobbling up space can be seen when people cross their legs or put their bag on one side of a two-seater seat while pretending to be asleep next to it. While this type of nonchalant behaviour is annoying at the best of times, it’s even worse when it happens inside a carriage filled with people who are desperate to sit down.

2. Loud voices (15.6 percent) Talking loudly is generally considered bad manners in Japan as it doesn’t respect the time and circumstances of others who are sharing the public space. One respondent said there are times on a commute when they need to think about work reports and things they need to get done when they get home, but when there’s a person talking loudly near them they become distracted and can’t get anything done. Other respondents said they don’t want to hear others’ conversations, particularly when it involves bad-mouthing gossip or everyday complaints.

1. Not moving (18.0 percent)

At the very top of the list of annoying behaviours is passengers who refuse to move inside the train, particularly those who take up a spot in front of or beside the doors, even when it’s very crowded. As people board and alight the train, it’s expected that passengers in the vicinity of the doors will either move further inside and down the aisle, or step off to make room for the flow of people before stepping back on again. Those who don’t do this are seen as inconsiderate and self-serving, which causes frustration for other passengers.

After identifying the top 8 annoying passenger behaviours amongst respondents, the survey went on to ask how people deal with them. The most popular answer, at 58.2 percent, was to simply “put up with it“, with many venting afterwards with friends, colleagues and family members. The second most popular answer was to “leave the situation” (24.4 percent) by changing carriages, followed by “shoot a glare” (9 percent) at the offending person. Another coping mechanism was to “push back” (7 percent) when being pushed by someone, and lastly, “wear headphones” (3.8 percent) to escape the situation.

▼ When you’re dealing with this many people on your commute, you have to have a coping mechanism.

Only a very small minority of people said they would take any kind of action towards the person who is irritating them. Even when people were to act, they would prefer to use non-verbal actions such as glaring and pushing back rather than entering into a face-to-face confrontation.

So next time you’re on a train and someone is staring at you, they might not be admiring your good looks — they might be trying to convey their annoyance. But then, if you find yourself becoming annoyed by their glare, you could always adopt one of the popular coping mechanisms and move to another carriage, or simply pop your headphones on and imagine yourself far away in a deserted island paradise… as long as you remember to keep the volume down.

Sources: Biz Hits Career blog, PR Times

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Pakutaso ( 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!