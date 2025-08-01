The Pizza of Promised Victory.

When you think of a pizza, as any reasonable person with a healthy psyche does several times a day, odds are the image that appears in your mind’s eye is of a round pizza. However, there’s nothing in the definition of the word that says a pizza has to be circular. In some places, for example, you may encounter pizzas cooked on large rectangular baking pans.

So if a pizza can be any shape, why can’t there be a pizza that’s shaped like a sword, and not just any sword, but an anime sword?

That question was more than just a thought-experiment for Pizza Hut, and so the chain is getting ready to start baking Fate/Grand Order Excalibur Pizzas, inspired by the enchanted weapon originating in the Arthurian legend, but nowadays also intensely identified within the anime/video game fan communities with global mythos-encompassing Fate franchise.

However, the Excalibur Pizza will be coming out of Pizza Hut ovens not in the home countries of the chain, the sword, or the multimedia franchise, but instead in China, where Fate/Grand Order enjoys immense popularity. Pizza Hut China’s choice of ingredients for the pizza, which incorporates cheese and Japanese curry flavors, is even a tip of the hat to the local Fate fan community’s nickname for the Excalibur, a play on words with the similarity of “cali” and “curry.”

Pizza Hut China will also have a line of promotional Fate/Grand Order items, such as finger puppet figures and acrylic standees of Altria/Artoria, Ereshkigal, and Merlin, an Excalibur umbrella, and special illustrated pizza boxes.

The Fate/Grand Order Excalibur Pizza goes on sale August 4. Pizza Hut China is, by the way, managed by Yum China, which also runs KFC Hong Kong, which is currently distributing Gundam Wing mecha buckets that may or may not be used to hold fried chicken, so the ball is now in fellow Yum China brand Taco Bell China’s court to form its own anime team-up.

Source: Denfamico Gamer via Hachima Kiko, Weibo/Pizza Hut China

Top image: Weibo/Pizza Hut China

Insert images: Weibo/Pizza Hut China (1, 2)

