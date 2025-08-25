Kuromi and the Seven Princesses of Tango want to take you deeper into Kyoto Prefecture than just Kyoto City.

Kuromi may have a skull mark on her cap, but the Sanrio bunny makes no bones whatsoever about her ambition to “Kuromify the world.” We took a look at part of that plan earlier this summer, when Kuromi took over afternoon tea service at a fancy hotel in Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region, and now she’s got her sights set on Kyoto Prefecture’s trains.

This isn’t a unilateral decision on Kuromi’s part, though, as she’s headed to Kyoto as part of a partnership with Willer Trains, operator of the Kyoto Tango Railway network, which primarily services the northern and coastal parts of Kyoto Prefecture. You may have noticed that Kuromi is looking particularly elegant in the wrapping artwork for the Kuromi Tango Shichihime Train, as her kimono fashions are inspired by the Tango Shichihime, or “Seven Princesses of Tango,” a group of seven historical noblewomen, poets, and mythical figures said to hail from Tango, the classical name for the Kyoto region.

▼ As a nod to not just fans of Kuromi, history, and literature, but also to rail enthusiasts. Kuromi’s kimono feature the colors of train carriages that have run along the Kyoto Tango Railway rails over the past 10 years.

The Kuromi train will run along the Miyamai and Miyatoyo Lines, which are actually the names for the two connected halves of the Miyazu Line, which links Nishi Maizueu and Toyooka Stations.

To celebrate the team-up, Kyoto Tango Railway will be offering one-day all-you-can-ride passes that come with a special Kuromi Seven Princesses of Tango ticket case. Major stations along the line will also have character standees for fans to pose for pictures with, and, of course, there are promises that various types of merch like hand towels and stickers are on the way too. The train’s interior will also be decked out in Kuromi art, although no preview images have yet been released.

▼ The one day pass, which presumably has the same illustration as the included ticket case

The Kuromi Tango Shichihime Train will run from September 6 to December 5.

