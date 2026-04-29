The brand’s Origo line of bold-patterned tableware makes for a shockingly good partner with the world’s favorite Pokémon.

Finnish design brand Iittala, originally founded as a glassware company in 1881, is bringing its design A game to Pokémon’s 30th anniversary party this year. Three collaborative products are being released under the brand’s series of Origo tableware in Japan, which is beloved for its bold, striped patterns and functional designs that blend in effortlessly with daily living. In a fun connection between Pokémon and Origo’s origins, both of which were born in the latter half of the 1990s.

▼ The three Pokémon x Iittala collaborative items make use of bright yellow hues and images of Pikachu.

First, the mug consists of an elegantly simple design with a variety of different-sized stripes. It holds 0.4 liters (13.5 ounces) of liquid and retails for 5,500 yen (US$34).

Second, the bowl makes the outer stripes look even bolder. A cute illustration of Pikachu is also hiding on the inside bottom and is ready to greet you when you finish your meal. It holds 0.25 liters of substance and retails for 5,280 yen.

Third, the plate puts the focus on a frolicking Pikachu right in the center. Its diameter is 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) and it retails for 5,500 yen.

The Iittala x Pokémon collaborative lineup goes on sale on May 1 at Iittala stores around Japan and Iittala Japan’s online shop.

As a bonus, a special pop-up spot celebrating the team-up will be available between May 1 through May 6 in Tokyo’s Atré Ebisu Main Building. Visitors can pose with a giant illustration of Pikachu with the collaborative Origo mug and Pikachu. There’s also an Iittala store on the 5th floor of the same building that will be selling the merchandise.

It’s been a good year so far for Pokémon-inspired tableware collaborations. In fact, we can barely hold our (fire) horses to find out what special team-up will be next!

Event information

Atré Ebisu Main Building 4th floor Fontaineau Plaza / アトレ恵比寿本館 4F フォンテーヌ広場

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Ebisu-minami 1-5-5

東京都渋谷区恵比寿南１丁目５−５

Runs May 1-6, 2026

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

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