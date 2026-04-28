New collaboration with Japan Sumo Association is even more deacdent than the last.

Sumo is a cultural tradition with centuries of history of ceremony, and also a deep, complex sport with dozens of power, footwork, and strategic techniques compressed into every bout. And yet, it’s almost impossible to watch a sumo match and not be thinking, at least a little bit, about food.

That’s an unavoidable side effect of a sport in which sheer mass is a prerequisite for reaching the highest levels of competition, and if thinking about sumo also has you feeling hungry, Burger King Japan is ready with the Second-generation Baby Body Burger.

As the name implies, this is the second time for Burger King Japan to create a burger with the official approval of the Japan Sumo Association, following their initial collaboration roughly a year ago. Once again, Burger King has crafted a gigantic sandwich, calling it a “Yokozuna-class super jumbo-sized cheeseburger.”

The Second-generation Baby Body Burger bears a strong family resemblance to the first-gen, with five all-beef patties. This time around, though, Burger King has doubled the amount of cheese, with eight slices instead of the original’s four. You also get four slices of smokey bacon, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard. In total, the sandwich weighs 661 grams (1.46 pounds) and will transfer 1,856 calories to you as you eat it. Believe it or not, this actually makes the Second-generation Baby Body Burger a lighter option than the original was, as the first-generation version was 668 grams and 1,876 calories.

▼ Don’t worry, though, this slight reduction in calories seems to have been achieved by jettisoning the lettuce and tomato from the first-gen Baby Body Burger, not lessening the amount of meat.

Burger King Japan recommends asking the staff to cut your Second-generation Baby Body Burger in half for you when ordering, but this is not because they’re trying to talk anyone out of eating the whole thing in one sitting. Instead, the half-cut suggestion is to make the burger easier to hold, and also to allow you to directly bite into the middle of the patty, the center, right from the very start.

While supplies last, purchasers of the Second-generation Baby Body Burger will also receive a sticker announcing “I did it,” which should serve as a handy alternative to attempting to speak after you’ve just stuffed yourself with so much beef.

The Second-generation Baby Body Burger is priced at 2,890 yen (US$18.65) by itself or 3,190 yen as a set with fries and a drink. It goes on sale for a limited time starting May 1, roughly a week and a half before the start of the spring sumo tournament at Tokyo’s Kokugikan arena. The Baby Body Burger will be available at all Burger King Japan branches except the Tsugaike Snow Square branch in Nagano and the Tokyo and Kyoto Racecourse horse tracks (and considering that it’s not the most responsible meal choice, maybe it’s for the best that it’s not offered at gambling facilities). Oh, and if you’re wondering what sort of dessert to have after it, Burger King Japan has just launching its King Fusion frozen treats.

Source: PR Times

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