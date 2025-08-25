Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe has a touch of the past too.

Rail fans in Kyoto were bummed out when, in 2016, the Umekoji Line was shut down. More sadness came in 2024, when the Thunderbird special express train, which had connected Kyoto with the Hokuriku region further north, ended service because it had become superseded by a new extension of the even speedier Shinkansen network.

But the Umekoji Line and Thunderbird are ready to shine again, with the opening of what looks like the pinkest restaurant in Kyoto.

It’s tempting to describe the aesthetic as “pretty in pink,” but kawaii/cute is actually the more fitting description. That’s because the Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe is the latest project featuring the talents of designer Sebastian Masuda, who previously crafted the look of Tokyo’s Kawaii Monster Cafe.

The restaurant building is in fact a series of three upcycled Thunderbird cars, with the train carriages repainted in boldly bright hues and their interiors retrofitted to accommodate diners instead of passengers. As for the Umekoji connection, Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe is located in Umekoji Highline, an elevated section of the out-of-service rail line that’s been reborn as a dining and entertainment area.

Car 1, formerly a Thunderbird lead car, will include a stage and art display area for exhibitions and live events. Car 2 is the main dining car with booths, while Car 3 offers a more casual vibe with its counter and tables.

The food, as you’re probably guessing, is also going to be very eye-catching. Entree options include the Ume Mirai (“Plum Blossom Future”) burger, a fusion of sukiyaki and hamburger elements with a plum blossom-shaped bun…

…the Kawaii Five-Story Pagoda Parfait…

…and the Birdy Buddy Pancakes, featuring the restaurant’s mascot character rendered in canary-colored chestnut cream.

There’s also a full range of cute beverages, such as vivid milkshakes and work-of-art cocktails.

A complete menu hasn’t been revealed, but prices for entrees and desserts look to be in the 2,000 to 3,000-yen (approximately US$13.50-US$20) range.

Car 1 won’t be open until mid-September, but Cars 2 and 3 had their advance opening on August 20, and reservations can be made online here.

Restaurant information

Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe / フューチャートレイン・キョウト・ダイナー・アンド・カフェ

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Kankijicho 3-7

京都府京都市下京区観喜寺町３－７

Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (weekends, holidays)

Website

