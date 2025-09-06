Try not to get any sauce on your spandex or rubber monster suits.

It’s pretty common knowledge at this point that the beloved American children’s program Power Rangers was a localized import of Japan’s Super Sentai series of tokusatsu shows. But it’s perhaps less known that the very first of the Super Sentai shows was called Himitsu Sentai Gorenger (Secret Squadron Go Rangers), kind of bringing the whole “ranger” concept full circle.

▼ Everyone thought the Gorengers met their match with the evil Baseball Mask.

It’s also worth noting that Himitsu Sentai Gorenger first aired in 1975, making this year its 50th anniversary. In honor of that, fast food chain Dom Dom Burger will be selling a Super Sentai Burger from 12 September while supplies last.

Those familiar with Dom Dom Burger know they like to go all out with their concepts, and much like the show it’s based on, the Super Sentai Burger is a visual-effects-laden affair. In Himitsu Sentai Gorenger, the five heroes are colored red, blue, yellow, pink (peach if you want to nitpick about it), and green. These colors are all represented in the ingredients of the Super Sentai Burger.

Green is a no-brainer with some fresh lettuce, and yellow is easily accomplished through the yolk of a fired egg on top, in line with the many tsukimi burgers often sold during this season. The difficulty ramps up quite a bit from here though. You might think a tomato would fill the red role well, but that’s hardly fitting of the team’s leader, so instead they made the whole bun a vibrant red.

Some tomato sauce with an almost electric pink hue is also added and rivaled in vibrancy only by the extremely blue cheddar cheese at the very top of the toppings. There are also double beef patties and some onions for a dash of normalcy.

In addition to the visual cues of the Super Sentai series, Dom Dom Burger also says the burger represents their very spirit of strength through the hearty double-patties and kindness using its pleasant taste. It can be bought at all Dom Dom Burger locations except the one in Tokyo’s Giants Town Stadium for 890 yen (US$6) or 1,290 yen as part of a combo.

If you don’t happen to live near a Dom Dom Burger, or simply don’t trust the shade of blue they managed to make that cheddar cheese, you can also join in the fun with the Domzou Rangers.

These small plush toys feature the restaurant’s elephant mascot and friends in the Himitsu Sentai Gorengers’ colors and mask designs, with chains so you can hang them on bags or whatever you like. They will also sell on Dom Dom Burger’s official online shop from 12 September for 1,790 yen each or 8,790 yen as a set.

It’s a perfect addition as heavy merchandising is also a key theme of the Super Sentai series. So, join in the fun and get one of the more colorful burgers ever made before they get rebooted into something else.

Source, images: PR Times

