Japan’s boldest burger chain brings back burgers stuffed with entire crab, with a new curry flavor.

Burgers, in the sense of sandwiches with thick buns, are pretty versatile, but that doesn’t mean they’re suited for any and all sorts of fillings. Generally, you want either something that can be pressed into shape, like a ground beef patty, or a large single protein piece, like fried chicken, something where you’re getting a big mouthful of meat all at once so it doesn’t get overshadowed by the bread. That’s why you generally don’t see crab burgers, since crab meat’s flakiness doesn’t lend itself very well to becoming a patty or cutlet. Sure, crab cakes exist, but then you’re mixing in breadcrumbs (i.e. more bread), potentially screwing up the burger balance between bread and protein.

But Japanese burger chain Dom Dom Hamburger has an elegant solution to this crab burger dilemma. Oh, wait, did we say elegant? We meant insane-looking…but also delicious-looking.

Dom Dom has announced the return of its Marugoto Kani Burger. Kani is the Japanese word for “crab,” and marugoto means “the whole thing” (yes, once again we’re giving you a side order of linguistics with your burger news). True to their word, Dom Dom stuffs an entire soft-shelled crab between the buns for these burgers, deep-fried and waiting to be devoured whole.

▼ They look like very confused hermit crabs that’ve decided to take up residence between pieces of bread instead of inside seashells.

In addition to the previously available Sweet Chili Sauce Marugoto Kani Burger, for 2024 Dom Dom is debuting a brand-new Mild Curry Sauce Marugoto Kani Burger, pictured at the bottom of the image above.

Both burgers are priced at 1,290 yen (US$9.20), or as 1,720 yen as a set with fries and drink. That’s on the pricy side for a fast food sandwich, but a pretty good deal for an entire soft-shelled crab burger…we think, anyway, since no other chain is bold/crazy enough to put an entire crab in their burgers.

The Marugoto Kani Burgers will be on sale for a limited-time starting September 28, and Dom Dom makes a special point of mentioning that they come with unique flags featuring the chain’s mascot elephant Domzo-kun.

A toothpick flag pulled out of a fried crab seems like a pretty unusual collector’s item to trumpet, but hey, it’s a pretty unusual burger.

Source, images: Dom Dom Hamburger

