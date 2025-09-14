An adorable reminder that not all Totoros are equally sized.

What with the singular-form use of the term in the title My Neighbor Totoro, it’s easy to fall into the habit of thinking that there’s only one Totoro. However, as trained anime zoologists will inform you, there are actually no fewer than three types of Totoros, and the one with gray fur, who has the most prominent appearances in the Studio Ghibli film, is technically the Big Totoro, and a separate entity from the blue Medium Totoro and white Small Totoro.

The distinction can get trickier to remember, though, when it comes to Totoro merch. After all, the “Big” Totoro frequently shows up on compact-sized items like fluffy marshmallow socks and keychains, and in those cases you could argue that it’s more natural to drop the size-descriptor and just call them Totoro trinkets. However, Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku is currently offering a Totoro that anyone will immediately call a big Totoro, even if they’re not comparing it to the other subspecies, because of how huge it is.

Officially called the Super Extra-large Big Totoro Stuffed Animal, this plushie avoids hyperbole by standing a full meter (3.28 feet) tall. It’s so big that it can easily occupy your living room furniture.

Aside from the obvious visual impact, having so much space to work with lets the designers render some of the Big Totoro’s defining features in greater detail, such as the unique shape of his ear stalks.

His fur also looks fluffier, since the fibers can be longer than they can with a smaller plushie.

You will, however, want to consult both your floorplan and finances before welcoming the Super Extra-large Big Totoro Stuffed Animal into your home, as it’s priced at 110,000 yen (US$745). Also, while Donguri Kyowakoku usually offers free shipping for purchases above a certain price point, there’s always a shipping and handling fee for this item, due to its bulk. If you’ve got all those issues sorted, though, the Super Extra-large Big Totoro Stuffed Animal has recently been restocked, and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

