Grown-ups who first learned responsibility by taking care of virtual pets can now take care of their responsibilities with those virtual pets.

Popular Japanese notebook brand Hobonichi Techo has teamed up with handheld, virtual pet Tamagotchi to offer a one-of-a-kind exciting line of stationery products that are now on sale. “Tamagotchi,” which is a portmanteau of “egg” and “watch” in Japanese, took over the world in the late ’90s–and those of a certain generation like myself are sure to feel their Heisei senses tingling at news of this collaboration.

▼ There are 17 total items in the collaborative lineup.

The 2026 planners are particularly special since next year will mark Tamagotchi’s 30th anniversary…which reminds me that it’s also been almost 30 years since my toddler younger brother flung my Tamagotchi across the floor–breaking it in the process–and still hasn’t replaced it to this day…

Of particular note is the cute notebook cover that comes in either A5 or A6 sizes and is covered in pixel art of Tamagotchi pets. The product also comes with a bonus sheet of stickers.

Another item to spotlight is the weekly planner, which is covered in a vivid blue design reminiscent of a necktie and also comes with bonus stickers.

Other fun items in the series include decorative tape, small note tags, bags, and more.

The Hobonichi Techo x Tamagotchi collaborative series can be purchased on Hobonichi Techo’s online store, Rakuten Japan, or at locations of Japanese household goods chain Loft throughout Japan. Since 2026 is still a few months away before I can start using the weekly planner, I’ll just keep myself occupied with other Tamagotchi-themed goods out there in the meantime–and will hold my breath to see if my brother finally pulls through.

Source, images: PR Times

