While modern Japan primarily uses the Gregorian calendar for most things, a complementary system of Japanese era names known nengo is also in use. These era names correspond to the reign of each emperor, with each year within an era receiving its own number as well. For instance, 2025 can also be referred to as Reiwa 7, as it’s the seventh year since Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, 2019.

The three most recent Japanese eras are the Reiwa era (2019-present), the Heisei era (1989-2019), and the Showa era (1926-1989). A concept called “Showa retro“ has been around for a while, referring to an appreciation for the nostalgic artifacts, music, lifestyles, and other cultural embodiments of the Showa era. In more recent years, however, the term “Heisei retro“ has also begun popping up for a similar appreciation of all things Heisei.

▼ As a millennial whose formative years were spent in the Heisei era, I was equal parts delighted and shocked to start seeing displays like this collection of Heisei-era music hits popping up in stores (are the things I like really old enough to be considered “retro” now??).

For anyone who’s feeling like taking a little stroll down the Heisei-era lane, there’s no better place to visit than the special Neo Heisei Retro Exhibition currently running from July 24 to August 31 at the Seibu Shibuya Store in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, a fitting location as the mecca of youth culture and trends back in the Heisei day. The exhibition is the brainchild of one Mero Yamashita, a Heisei-era enthusiast and self-appointed guardian of all things Heisei.

▼ Mero Yamashita was born in 1981 and spent his formative years in the onset of the Heisei era.

The exhibition’s opening day was attended by official ambassadors and musical unit Chi⭐︎Q. The duo, composed of Ippei Kyuma and Mamoru Daichi, debuted as “psychic idols” on April 1, 1989, the official first day of the Heisei era. They enjoyed a ribbon-cutting ceremony and playing around with some of the 300 Heisei-era items on display.

Diving more into the contents of the event, the exhibition is comprised of nine different sections centered on common themes. The walls are also decorated with “neo Heisei retro” designs–illustrations meant to evoke the feeling of Heisei from a modern Reiwa lens–which are befitting of the exhibition’s main slogan: “Towards a ‘Heisei’ that’s nostalgic but new somewhere in your memories.”

For instance, there are areas dedicated to digital cameras and the garakei mobile flip-phones that were unique to Japan at the time. You can even hold one of the phones in your hand and see if your muscle memory takes over.

Other featured gadgets include pagers, music players, and transparent goods that were all the rage back then.

The entertainment section is sure to be a big hit by bringing you right back to the hottest gaming systems, CDs, and toys (like Tamagotchi!) of the time.

There’s even a section devoted to Heisei fashion trends such as kogyaru style and more. Contemporary fashion magazines are also on display.

Finally, some of the more interactive elements of the exhibition include a quiz area to test your knowledge on whether something is from the Heisei era or the Showa era, as well as a community journal where you can share your favorite Heisei memories with others. Of course, in true Japanese exhibition fashion, there’s also event-exclusive merchandise for purchase, including goods like stickers with common Heisei-era slang and buzzwords.

Tickets for the Neo Heisei Retro Exhibition cost 1,800 yen (US$12.12) for general admission and can be purchased at Lawson Ticket or TBS Tickets in advance. On weekends and other days expected to have high traffic, tickets may be valid on a timed-entry system at the start of every hour.

Exhibition information

Neo Heisei Retro Exhibition / NEO平成レトロ展

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawa-cho 21-1, Seibu Shibuya Store, A Building, 2nd floor event space

東京都渋谷区宇田川町 21-1 西武渋谷店 A館2F イベントスペース

Duration: July 24-August 31, 2025

Open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (last entry at 7:30 p.m.)

Source: Shibuya Keizai Shimbun

Images: SoraNews24, PR Times

