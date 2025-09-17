Cosy up to famous forest characters in this new anime movie collection.

As summer begins to fade and we slip slowly into September, it’s time to look towards cooler days and autumn treats, and one of the best ways to treat ourselves this season is with a new collection of My Neighbour Totoro goods from Studio Ghibli.

The collection begins with three bags, ranging in size from small through to large, so you can add some Totoro flair to all sorts of autumn outings.

▼ Autumn Moment Clasp Shoulder Pouch (3,850 yen)

The “Autumn Moment” pattern features all three Totoros — white Small, blue Medium, and grey Large — in a gorgeous forest setting, playing with seasonal flowers and foliage, including their beloved acorns.

▼ A scattering of Soot Sprites adds extra charm to the scene.

On the back of the bag we have a beautiful “My Neighbour Totoro” patch…

▼ …and on the clasps are a duo of Soot Sprites, cheekily trying to conceal themselves from being grabbed by your fingers.

The detachable strap allows you to wear the bag over your shoulder or use it as a clutch, giving you more options for pairing it with different types of outfits and settings.

The bag measures 19.5 centimetres (7.7 inches) in height, 27 centimetres in width, and 9.5 centimetres in depth, making it a good size for carrying daily necessities like a wallet and cellphone.

▼ Autumn Moment Mini Bag (3,850 yen)

Those seeking a bit more room for their daily sojourns will want to opt for the mini bag, which measures 26 x 32 x 15 centimetres, excluding the handle.

Like the other bags and pouches in the series, this one also comes with the film title, in English, on the back.

▼ Autumn Moment Mini Tote Bag (2,750 yen)

For an even cuter stroll through the forest, we have a bag that measures 22 x 20 centimetres, excluding the handle.

This gives you just enough room for a phone, wallet and a few small necessities, ideal for short trips close to home.

In addition to the bags, you can extend your collection with matching cases, a hand towel, and even a cushion.

▼ Autumn Moment Mini Towel (880 yen [US$5.96])

Mini towels like these are designed to be carried in a pocket or bag, and used to dry your hands after washing them in the restroom.

This little towel, which measures 25 centimetres square, will bring a smile to your face every time you use it, with Totoro’s wide-eyed face looking up at you from the corner, and sweet stripes adding colour to the rear.

▼ Autumn Moment Clasp Pouch (3,300 yen)

This pouch has a couple of shiny little Soot Sprites on the clasps, and measures in at 13.5 x 18 x 5.5 centimetres.

▼ Autumn Moment Horizontal Clasp Pouch (3,300 yen)

A long case like this, which measures 9 x 19.5 centimetres, is perfectly suited to longer items like pens, combs, lipsticks, and lipliners.

▼ Autumn Moment Cushion (3,850 yen)

Those wanting to snuggle up to an autumn moment with Totoro at home can do so with this gorgeous cushion, which measures 30 centimetres square.

▼ A sweet size for snuggles.

Rounding out the new autumn-themed collection are two products, one featuring a green “Totoro Clover” pattern and the other showcasing the excited energy of the Catbus.

▼ Totoro Clover Series Ribbon Vanity (3,850 yen)

Instead of opening this case with Soot Sprites, you’ll be opening it with a couple of Totoro zipper pulls. As keen fans of the film will know, the Totoro on the zipper here are the small White Totoro, because unlike the larger grey Totoro, who has a nose and mouth, and the Blue Totoro, who has a nose, the white Totoros have no mouth or nose.

Once you’ve opened the case, you’ll be greeted by three more Totoros, each in different states of excitement.

The case measures 16 x 11 x 13 centimetres, and is ideal for holding makeup on overnight trips away.

▼ Autumn Running Hand-Dyed Tenugui (3,080 yen)

The final product in the autumn collection pays homage to another famous face from the film, the Catbus, who can be seen racing through an autumn scene filled with momiji in autumnal hues.

Tenugui are thin cotton cloths that can be used in a variety of ways, from wall decorations to tea towels and table runners.

They can also be used as lightweight sweat towels to keep you feeling refreshed on days when the heat lingers in early autumn.

With so many great items to choose from, we’ll be making like the Catbus and racing into Donguri Kyowakoku stores this autumn to pick out our favourites from the range. The collection also be available at the chain’s online store (links below), but only for a limited time while stocks last, so you’ll want to get in quick to avoid missing out.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9)

