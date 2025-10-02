Our reporter hits the floor of TGS to see the sights and play the games.

The Tokyo Game Show obviously has tons of cool games on display, but seeing and trying out demos of the latest titles are only part the fun. Another key component to the TGS experience is the awesome cosplayers modeling the outfits of the games’ characters.

Our Japanese-language reporter Tasuku Egawa made sure to enjoy both aspects of this year’s TGS, which he’s blended together in his report from the show floor.

Among the games he got to try out was Monster Hunter Outlanders, a mobile game co-produced by Capcom and Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group.

Tasuku’s got a bit of a blank in his Monster Hunter resume, with Monster Hunter World being the most recent game in the franchise he’s played, and not yet trying the later-released Rise or Wilds. He was also a little bummed out that his personal weapon of choice, the lance, wasn’t available for use in the the Outlanders demo version that was available to play at the show.

On the other hand, he was impressed by how nice Outlanders looks for a mobile title, and not just in terms of character models and environments. The developers have done a great job putting a lot of critical information on-screen without overly cluttering up the screen, something that’s of critical importance when playing on a phone’s smaller display, compared to a TV or PC monitor.

He was also really satisfied with the responsiveness and ease of use of the virtual stick and buttons that make up the UI, though if he’s being totally honest, he’s still hoping they’ll add some kind of controller support, since he can imagine his hands getting sweaty in intense battles and making the screen feel slippery.

Next, Tasuku got to take Arknights: Endfield out for a spin.

A spinoff of tower defense game Arknights, Endfield is a semi-open world action RPG coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and iOS and Android devices. In terms of scale, Tasuku found the demo a little dinky, with just a small exploration area and a single boss fight, but that might be because he can’t help comparing it to the beta test that was playable earlier in the year, whereas the demo had to be something Tokyo Game Show attendees could get through in a few quick minutes. Still, it looks nice and plays well, and the extensive questions the booth staff asked players after they finished the demo has Tasuku hoping there’s going to be a lot of fine-tuning to get the game just right before its release, which is scheduled for early 2026.

Tasuku had time to squeeze in one more demo at the show: Resident Evil Requiem.

The first new mainline Resident Evil game since 2021’s Village, Requiem introduces players to a brand-new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft. Grace works for the FBI, but as an analyst, so she’s not a combat specialist like many of the series previous stars. What’s more, in the TGS demo, Grace starts off bound to a hospital bed, having seemingly recently suffered some sort of blood-loss inducing injury. Once she uses her wits to free herself from her restraints, Grace spends the rest of the demo antagonized by a creepy monster that it itself afraid of the light Grace can produce from a lighter, which she also uses to illuminate the darkened area of the building she needs to explore.

Tasuku isn’t sure if Grace’s abilities are specifically compromised for this sequence of the game, but so far Grace feels like the physically weakest in Resident Evil’s line of protagonists, and making direct confrontation with the creatures she encounters a losing proposition will likely ratchet up the horror vibes, especially compared to some of the blockbuster action flick vibes of the series’ more over-the-top installments.

▼ FBI member Grace feels decidedly less capable of handling herself in a fight than Silent Hill f’s high school student Hinako, in Tasuku’s estimation.

Tasuku did have one more title on the list of demos he’d hoped to try out, Ananta, an upcoming free-to-play RPG from Marvel Rivals developer NetEase. Sadly, he couldn’t fit it into his schedule, but he did still have time to snap a few more cosplayer pics.

A big thank you to everyone who posed for Tasuku’s camera, and his you happen to bump into him in Monster World and have any non-lance tips, let him know.

