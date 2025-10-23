Unlimited fish and a menu that changes every day at an unbeatable price.

When people decide to visit Japan, there are many items that can be found on their itineraries: go up Tokyo Sky Tree, wander through the torii gates of Fushimi Inari Shrine, or enjoy a hot spring facebath. While some of these might be fine to skip over, the one thing you should never leave Japan without fully immersing yourself in is the food.

Be it trying out local varieties of udon noodles, or sampling the predecessor to takoyaki octopus balls, Japanese cuisine is vast and varied, and has something for everyone. One of the foods that Japanese people hold most dear is raw fish, which while most people would imagine as being served on top of rice in the form of sushi, is also equally enjoyed just by itself as slices of raw fish called sashimi.

If you find yourself wanting to feast upon endless amounts of seafood, a new restaurant has just opened a dream-like restaurant with an all-you-can-eat sashimi buffet.

Gyoko Shokudo opened on September 20, 2025 in Hadano, Kanagawa, which is a city that is just over an hour’s train ride from Shinjuku Station on the Odakyu Line.

The system at Gyoko Shokudo is pretty simple: just pay 2,750 yen (US$18.12) on weekdays, or 3,300 yen on weekends and holidays (both tax included), and you can enjoy 60 minutes of unrestrained fish feasting frenzy.

If it just so happens to be your birthday, you can enjoy your meal for half of the usual price. Do note that the refillable drink bar, and the alcoholic beverages, are charged separately for both deals.

Once you’ve been shown to your seat, you’re ready to see what is on today’s menu, because another thing that makes the store so special is that the lineup of fish changes daily, depending entirely on what was caught that day.

Perhaps you want that beautiful-looking yellowtail? After all, it looks so thick and juicy…

There’s the all-time favorite: salmon.

Oh? There’s some albacore tuna, too.

And even some seared bonito!

Various types of marinated sashimi are also available.

There are almost too many things to try, but remember you only have a limited amount of time so you need to be decisive; pick out what you fancy, or take a little of everything, and return to your seat for what promises to be a sumptuous meal.

Try some of the sashimi and you’ll be astounded at how firm and springy it is, not to mention delicious. You would be forgiven for thinking that the freshness or quality might drop given the price, but that’s not the case at Gyoko Shokudo. In fact, it might even outshine the sashimi you get at conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chains.

Don’t forget to pair it with some sweet sashimi soy sauce, for an unbeatable combo.

After polishing off your first set of fish, there’s no time to rest on your laurels. Remember: you only have 60 minutes, and there’s just too much to try.

Look at these gigantic shrimp, for example!

So plump, and not even a hint of any unpleasant odors, only a deliciously sweet flavor. It’s wild to think that you could eat as many of these as you want.

Standing around in a puddle of your own saliva as you look around at all the different delicacies on display, you’ll start to wander back to some of your favorites from when you went up before, but then the staff bring out some salmon roe.

▼ The sign here asks that customers limit their roe intake to one spoonful each time.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you turn around and see the holy grail: Pacific bluefin tuna.

Not every guest will be lucky to sample it though, as it’s a limited item, so if you happen to see it there, snatch it up fast or it’ll likely be gone.

Of course, there’s not only sashimi on offer, as there are other items, such as fish bone soup, to enjoy too. The chunks of fish are large and satisfying to eat, while the broth is rich and flavorful.

There is also an assortment of rice accompaniments like boiled whitebait and salted fermented squid.

If you want to switch it up with some grilled and fried items, Gyoko Shokudo has those for the taking too. Even some fried chicken, if you happen to feel like you’re drowning in too much fish.

Or partake in their homemade curry.

You might think, “Sure, sashimi is great and all, but I really can’t do without that sushi rice.” In which case, you’re in luck as not only does the store have a big pot of vinegared sushi rice (shari) for your sushi, or seafood bowl-making, pleasure, there’s also a pot of regular white rice just next to it.

▼ The shari is on the left with the normal rice on the right.

So, you’ve now stuffed yourself to the point where you’re now more part fish than human, but that doesn’t mean the experience is over; there’s still dessert to go, all of which are well-prepared.

If there were to be one negative thing to say about the whole experience, it would be that the sashimi can disappear instantly, particularly during the dinner rush. As the staff only restock every 10 to 15 minutes or so, if you happen to miss the timing, you’ll be wasting valuable eating time until the next refill, or have to switch over to other options.

Even the oden, an assortment of ingredients simmered in a soy sauce broth, from the side menu was emptied out promptly, so you’ll need to be prepared for a battle if you want a chance at the popular items.

This all-you-can-eat experience is less of a leisurely graze, and more of a meal where you need to come determined to eat the food you want to eat.

Whether you want to enjoy as much quality seafood as your stomach will allow, or you’re just passing by on your way to enjoy the beauty of Hakone and its hot springs, Gyoko Shokudo is a genuinely fantastic restaurant that is well worth a visit.

Store location

Gyoko Shokudo Hadano-ten / 漁港食堂 秦野店

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Hadano-shi, Naganuki 383-1

神奈川県秦野市名古木383-1

Open: 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Closed: No regular days off

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]