This feast includes much more than just fried chicken, sides and desserts.

KFC made everyone’s dreams come true when they opened an all-you-can eat buffet restaurant in Osaka back in 2015. However, while the popularity of eat-till-you’re-stuffed fried chicken has brought us limited-time deals on occasion, people in Tokyo have generally been starved of the opportunity to gorge on a KFC buffet…until now.

So when news broke of the new all-you-can eat KFC restaurant opening in Tokyo for the first time ever, we headed down on an empty stomach to report on all the morsels available for this hotly anticipated feast.

▼ Called KFC Restaurant, the eatery is located at the new Minami Machida Grandberry Park shopping complex in Tokyo’s Machida district.

It was busy inside the complex, and seeing as it had just opened on 11 November, we anticipated the wait to be seated would be long.

However, when we got there, the number 124 was allocated to us, meaning there were 123 people waiting in line before us. So despite arriving before the 11:00 a.m. opening time, we ended up waiting for FIVE HOURS, which meant our buffet lunch turned out to be a buffet dinner instead.

The one saving grace was the queuing system, which meant we could wander around the area, or even head off somewhere else and return again, as we would receive an alert on our phone to let us know when it was our turn to enter the restaurant.

Once the afternoon had come and gone, it was finally our time to enter the restaurant. Like many buffets in Japan, KFC Restaurant has different pricing plans depending on the day or time, starting at 1,980 yen (US$18) for adults for the 80-minute lunch buffet on weekends, while on weekends the price is 2,180 yen. The 90-minute dinner buffet, meanwhile, is always 2,580 yen, and adding all-you-can-drink alcoholic beverages tacks on 1,250 yen.

▼ Just a selection of the KFC morsels on offer at the buffet.

While the display case at the front of the restaurant acted like a teaser for what lay in store at the buffet, we couldn’t wait to see exactly what type of food was on offer. So as soon as we were shown to our seat, we stood right back up again and walked around the entire buffet section, photographing everything as we went.

▼ There was, of course, a variety of KFC’s famous original recipe fried chicken…

▼ Along with other classic menu items, like crispy pieces, biscuits, and cole slaw.

▼ And it wouldn’t be a KFC buffet without the Colonel’s famous mashed potatoes and gravy.

As we made our way around the bain-maries, we saw some more unusual dishes, like:

▼ A hot bacon and vegetable salad.

▼ A meatball and grilled vegetable stew





▼ A prawn gratin

▼ Garlic rice

▼ And bread quiche

There was also a selection of “KFC Special Chicken Menu” items, including a “Japanese-style grilled chicken” made with yuzu kosho, a spicy citrus-flavoured hot paste.

▼ And next to it, tandoori chicken.

There was also a variety of baked goods on offer, including garlic toast…

▼ And rich, buttery croissants.

In the dessert section, there were bowls filled with fruity offerings…

▼ Along with more creamy morsels…

▼ And even some coffee jelly.

And because we were there at dinner, we were able to enjoy some dishes only available in the evening, including the chicken paella…

▼ The meat lasagna…

▼ And the rotisserie chicken.

The mash, lasagna, tandoori chicken and paella were particularly moreish, ranking as some of our favourites.

One of the most unusual offerings we found, though, was the Special Soup Curry, which has been specially designed to act as a dip for the original chicken pieces.

They also suggest adding plain chicken pieces to it, so it can be eaten like a soup. This is what we opted to do, and we were surprised by how tasty it was.

Of course, we didn’t leave without trying absolutely everything on offer, but what we found ourselves going back for again and again was the biscuits and fried chicken pieces, which were crispy, juicy, hot, and incredibly delicious.

With so many different meals available, the buffet was an absolute bargain, and one we highly recommend trying. Just be prepared to wait a while, especially if you’re heading down on a weekend, as all-you-can-eat KFC is a dream come true for many Tokyoites, especially in a country where Kentucky Fried bath salts and KFC bento lunchboxes are extremely popular.

Restaurant information

KFC Restaurant / KFCレストラン

Inside Minami Machida Grandberry Park / 南町田グランベリーパーク駅

Address: Tokyo-to, Machida-shi, Tsuruma 3-4-1

東京都町田市鶴間3-4-1

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (lunch) 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. (dinner; last order 8:30 p.m.)

Website

