It’s been a particularly odd year for weather in Japan, with the heat lingering until just a few days ago, when the temperatures fell dramatically to winter-like levels. As it feels like we’re skipping autumn and going straight into winter, we’re already looking for things to keep us warm, and this year there’s a new product to give us one of the most comforting features of a Japanese winter: train seat heating.

Created by Thanko, the quirky innovators who brought us a hot air bag clothes dryer and the chair umbrella, this clever product lets you enjoy the cosy warmth of a heated Japanese train seat, right in the comfort of your home or office.

Released on 22 September, the “Like a Train Seat Heater” provides calf-warming comfort in a choice of three colours — Red, Green, and “Glay” (“Grey”) — which are reminiscent of real train seat upholstery, to make it feel like you’re actually sitting on a train.

While Japanese trains tend to push air out from heaters underneath the seat, this product replicates that action with four heating zones: two under the thighs and two behind the calves, warming up those hard-to-reach areas.

The calf section includes a polycarbonate board with built-in springiness so the heating element feels comfortable against your lower legs.

It’s also designed with raised edges to recreate the snug fit of a train seat, which might just send you off into the same sort of blissful slumber you might enjoy on a long train ride.

Powered by USB, the temperature can be adjusted through three levels — High (46 degrees Celsius [115 degrees Fahrenheit]), Medium (44 degrees Celsius), and Low (42 degrees Celsius) — using a wired remote control. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes to prevent overheating and as a safeguard in case you forget to turn it off.

▼ With a storage pocket for a mobile battery included, the operating time is about four hours on High, five hours on Medium, and six hours on Low.

There are a lot of products on the market that’ll keep your body warm in winter but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that warms your heart with the sensation of a cosy Japanese train ride as well. The “Like a Train Seat Heater” is priced at 6,980 yen (US$45.70), and can be purchased at Thanko’s official online store and physical retail locations.

Source, images: PR Times

