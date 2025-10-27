Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building joins iconic skyline spires in Star-Spangled Banner-style welcome.

Though it’s no longer the tallest structure in the city, Tokyo Tower still stands out in the Tokyo skyline, thanks in no small part to its distinct orange-and-white color scheme. However, on Monday the spire was looking a little different, with a special red-white-and-blue illumination.

The colors matching those of the United States flag is no coincidence, as Tokyo Tower was one of three prominent buildings lit up in those hues to coincide with the arrival of U.S. president Donald Trump, who landed in Japan on Monday for his first official visit to the country since beginning his second term in office.

Joining Tokyo Tower in taking on the colors of the Star-Spangled Banner were the Tokyo Skytree and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (also known as Tocho), as shown in the above tweet from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Though obviously an attempt to provide a warm welcome to the visiting delegation, the special illuminations aren’t necessarily a case of kowtowing to the infamously image-conscious Trump. Tokyo Tower was also lit up in red, white, and blue when then-president Barack Obama came to Japan in 2014, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building has figuratively flown the colors of other nations before as well, such as in a show of solidarity with Ukraine shortly after it was invaded by Russia in 2022. Tokyo Skytree also frequently mixes up its color palette, for example when it was holding collaborative events with the Pokémon, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen anime franchises.

The three structures will be lit up in the colors of the American flag again on Tuesday. At Tocho, going on at all three at 5:30 p.m. and staying on until midnight at Tokyo Tower and the Skytree, and from 5:30 to 7 and then again from 9:45 to 11 at Tocho. Trump is scheduled to leave Japan on Wednesday, on which Tokyo Tower reverts back to its standard orange and white and the Skytree will start its Moonlight Halloween/Smile Pumpkin pattern.

