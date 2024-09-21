The Sumida incident?

Just mentioning “Shibuya” brings all sorts of dramatic memories to mind for those familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen, but fans of the hit anime/manga series have a good reason to head to the other side of downtown Tokyo with the franchise’s first-ever collaboration with the Tokyo Skytree in Sumida Ward.

The event kicks off on September 25 and wastes no time wrapping visitors in the art of Jujutsu Kaisen, with characters greeting you on the elevator ride up to the Tembo Galleria observation area, 450 meters (1,476 feet) up in the sky.

The Tembo Galleria’s unique construction consists of a spiraling walkway, which will be decorated with “life-size” character artwork of the Jujutsu Kaisen cast.

▼ They actually look larger-than-life-size in this preview image, but maybe that’s so they’ll look like they’re standing right next to you in photos.

The 110-meter-long path eventually leads you to Sorakara Point, the highest visitor-accessible spot in the Skytree, and anther photo space, this one focused on the Shibuya Incident…

…and the Skytree Round Theater will be playing animated sequences accompanied by the anime’s opening and ending theme songs.

For an additional fee of 1,700 yen (US$12.15), fans can also have Skytree staff take a special commemorative photo of them with Jujutsu Kaisen characters, with a total of 29 different patterns to choose from.

You actually don’t even have to be up in the Skytree to get in on the fun, though. On select nights during the event, the Skytree will be lit up in a cycle of colors referencing Jujutsu Kaisen’s mystical lore.

▼ Black and white for Curtain, red, black and white for Black Flash, blue for Cursed Energy, and purple for Hollow Technique: Purple.

You will need to make your way to the Tembo Deck gift shop, though, to snag some of the limited-edition merch such as acrylic standees, key chains, and clear files featuring the cast and Skytree.

▼ There’s a free sticker set for shoppers who spend over 3,000 yen.

Some of those illustrations can also be found on the special Skytree Tembo Deck admission ticket and art card combo, which can be reserved online through ticketing service 7 Ticket here.

The Skytree/Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event runs from September 25 to December 22, with the exterior light-up of the spire taking place on September 25, 28, and 29, October 5, 12, 19, 26, and 31, November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, and December 7, 14, and 21.

Source, images: PR Times

