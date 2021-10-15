Demon Slayer Corps also appears on observation floor with photo spots, wisteria flowers made of fans’ wishes.

The runaway success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has just about every organization in Japan wanting to form a partnership with the franchise. So it was really only a matter of time until the biggest hit in the anime/manga world teamed up with the tallest building in Japan, the Tokyo Skytree.

The event, called Kimetsu no Yaiba Wishes to the Heavens Tokyo Skytree, kicks off next Thursday, the first of three consecutive nights when the 634-meter (2,080-foot) spire will be periodically lit up in the image colors of six of the anime’s core characters, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Shinobu, Kyojuro, and Uzui.

▼ The Tanjiro light-up will even replicate the checkerboard pattern of his coat.

The anime art appeal continues inside the Skytree itself, starting from the elevator that carries guests up to the observation floor, which will be decorated in the patterns from the central cast’s costumes.

When you step out of the elevator, several members of the Demon Slayers Corps will be assembled to meet you at a photo spot with a place of honor for you in the center.

▼ Keep your camera handy, though, because you’re going to want to use it again later on.

The Skytree’s observation floor, some 450 meters up from the street, is an inclining spiral, and as you walk the corridor there’ll be even more character art to admire.

▼ Famous lines of dialogue are recreated in a brushstroke calligraphy-style aesthetic.

The corridor also has the second special photo spot, one where you can climb into the box that Nezuko spends much of the series being carried in.

▼ Please resist the urge to fill it with popcorn.

As for why the event is called “Wishes to the Heavens,” the answer comes at the highest point of the walkway, where visitors can purchase ribbons for 300 yen (US$2.75) on which to write wishes.

If you’re thinking that color looks similar to the shade of the mystical wisteria flowers from Demon Slayer, that’s entirely intentional, and there’s even a space where you can tie your wishes for display, sort of like the summertime Tanabata festival tradition, to create a flowering wisteria tree of ribbons.

Speaking of traditions, there’s also the expected lineup of limited-edition merch and themed cafe food and drink items, with the latter also qualifying you for character art coasters.

And if you’re a fan of specifically the anime version of Demon Slayer, you’ll be happy to know that the observation floor’s Skytree Round Theater will be hosting a special animated sequence.

The character light-ups will take place from October 21 to 23, but the rest of the event will continue until January 20, and maybe some of the members of the Japanese media watchdog group that recently went to bat for Demon Slayer will find room in their schedules to stop by.

Source, images: PR Times

