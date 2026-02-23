Tokyo’s 242.9-meter (797-foot) city hall will be lit up with Pokémon cards starting this spring.

There aren’t many better examples of how sometimes big things come in small packages than Pokémon cards. They may just be little pieces of paper, but they’ve brought joy to millions of fans around the world, bridging generations, sparking imagination, and serving as goodwill ambassadors for Japanese pop culture.

So starting this spring, they’ll be getting displays with dimensions more in line with their significance, as skyscraper-sized Pokémon card projections will be appearing on one of Tokyo’s most famous landmarks.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (pictured at the top of this article), also known as Tocho, is essentially Tokyo’s city hall. Located just a few minutes’ walk west from Shinjuku Station, Tocho stands 242.9 meters (797 feet) tall, and in addition to being a symbol of the city, offers amazing views from its 45th-floor observation decks. During the Pokémon Card Game Tokyo Luminous Night event, though, the best view will be from outside the building, as its walls will become the canvas for projection mapping recreations of iconic Pokémon cards!

With thousands of cards to choose from, obviously not ever one will be getting the projection mapping treatment, but the preview image suggests that Mega Venusaur, Kyogre, and Gigantamax Alcremie will, so it’s not just the most mainstream stars of the series who’ll be represented. Of course, though, you can’t do a Pokémon event this big without Pikachu, and the face of the franchise will have his card projected on the very first night of the Pokémon Card Game Tokyo Luminous Night Pokémon Card Game Tokyo Luminous Night event.

Wait, “first night?” Yep, because Tocho’s Pokémon card projection mapping is a full-year celebration! It starts at 6:15 p.m. on March 20, and on weekends on holidays in March Pokémon cards will be projected from 6:30, 7:30, and 9 p.m., with the schedule for following months to be announced.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!