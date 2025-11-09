Art, history, and high-end dining make for a unique Japanese getaway.

Living National Treasures are legendary figures who play an important role in the transmission of a country’s intangible cultural heritage, all worthy of a great deal of respect in the fields that they represent. So, on our travels through Nara, we were surprised to learn about how the childhood home of one of Japan’s earliest Living National Treasures has been converted into a hotel and restaurant.

Born in what was once Osaka Prefecture’s Heguri District, Kenkichi Tomimoto became one of Japan’s most celebrated ceramic artists, active from the Meiji (1868–1912) through the Showa (1926–1989) eras. Tomimoto was friends with the famed Bernard Leach, one of the most influential artists in British studio pottery, and he only started studying ceramics when he was 27. Going from learning a new craft by himself to becoming a Living National Treasure is a feat worth respecting.

Tomimoto’s childhood home has since been transformed into the elegant Ubusuna no Sato Tomimoto.

This beautiful house has been remade into a fully reservation-only restaurant and a hotel with just two guest rooms: Nisshin and Chikurin Tsukiyo.

Nisshin preserves Tomimoto’s original study, offering guests the rare opportunity of staying where the master himself once worked.

▼ With twin occupancy and…

▼ … a semi-open-air bath.

Whereas Chikurin Tsukiyo is a renovated two-story warehouse.

▼ Featuring: a living and bedroom area…

▼… a tatami room…

▼ … and another semi-open-air bath.

With only two rooms available, competition can be quite intense, so securing a room might mean that you would have to book months in advance, particularly if it’s a weekend.

Even if you don’t have the luxury of staying overnight, the restaurant alone is worth the trip. The menu changes throughout the year, highlighting local and seasonal ingredients: sweetfish and matsutake mushrooms in autumn, and pike conger and blowfish hot pots in winter.

▼ The tableware is exquisite, with designs unique to the area.

For people who want a bite of exquisite Japanese dining on their visit to Horyuji, purportedly home to the oldest wooden building in the world, this restaurant is an excellent choice for either lunch or dinner.

If you’re a fan of Japanese art, or ceramics, then you’ll be excited to know that Tomimoto’s works are displayed throughout the property, and visitors can even try pottery or painting workshops, where perhaps the spirit of the skilled artist will inspire you to create a masterpiece of your own.

Located about a 30-minute walk from either JR Horyuji Station or Kintetsu Hirahata Station, it’s best accessed with a car or taxi, unless you’re traveling light.

However, when you finally arrive there you’ll discover a peaceful retreat filled with Japanese art and cuisine. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or keen to immerse yourself in a part of Japanese cultural heritage, Ubusuna no Sato Tomimoto offers an elegant stay for when you want your trip to feel truly special.

Location information

Ubusuna no Sato Tomimoto / うぶすなの郷 TOMIMOTO

Address: Nara-ken, Ikoma-gun, Ando-cho, Higashiando 1442-banchi

奈良県生駒郡安堵町東安堵1442番地

Open (restaurant): 11:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Closed: Tuesdays

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]