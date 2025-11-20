Relax and unwind inside this aesthetically pleasing haven.

When planning a trip to Japan, lots of people turn to social media for information on sites to see and things to do. This means that sometimes, underrated sites like libraries have found themselves becoming must-visit spots after going viral on social media, and if you’re looking to be inspired by an aesthetically pleasing space where you can unwind with a book, then Nasu Shiobara City Library Miruru in Tochigi Prefecture ought to be on your radar.

▼ Opened in September 2020, the library was designed by Mari Ito, an architect born in Tochigi Prefecture.

Located right by Kuroiso Station, the building is renowned in the architectural world, having received multiple accolades such as the Marronnier Architecture Award, the Japan Construction Industry Federation’s BCS Award, and the Good Design Award.

▼ With a high rating of 4.5 stars on Google Maps, the library is much loved by visitors.

You’ll feel the weight of the world lift off your shoulders as soon as you step inside the bright, warm and welcoming space. With high ceilings, glass walls all around, and a large corridor called “Miruru Ave.” running through the middle of the building, this library is worlds away from the cramped and stuffy types you’ll find in other parts of the country.



The building itself is truly beautiful, but the greatest thing about Miruru is it’s an incredibly charming library, filled with creative design features, happy individuals, and reading spaces known as “forests”. Given its immense size, noise levels aren’t too much of an issue here, because when we visited, children from a local kindergarten were being shown around by staff who were pointing out the building’s features and the layout of the books, and although it made it feel lively, it didn’t seem noisy at all.

Elderly people, who also looked to be local residents, were watching the young children with smiles on their faces, reminding us of the important role places like this play in local communities.

At Miruru, a certain level of respectful noise is permitted in large areas and the second-floor “active learning space” designed for groups, but those looking for a quiet spot can make use of the “silent learning space”, also on the second floor.

There are also study booths that can be reserved, and while the bright and open feel remains unchanged throughout the building, careful consideration has been given to balancing the quieter spaces with more lively ones so that people with all sorts of needs can comfortably use the library.

There are plenty of benches and tables everywhere, and the design naturally invites you to pick up a book that catches your eye and then sit down and read it close by.

▼ The “Ehon no Mori” (“Picture Book Forest“) is particularly beautiful.

You could easily spend an entire day here, and you won’t even have to pop out for sustenance as the cafe inside is fantastic. Called “Moricone“, the cafe is run by “Shinrin no Bokujo“(“Forest Ranch“) in Nasu, which sells dairy products made from Jersey cows.

Nasu-Shiobara is the second largest producer of fresh milk in Japan so everything here is high quality. The Milk Jam Frappe (750 yen [US$4.80]), made with Nasu’s renowned milk, is highly recommended for its deliciously rich flavour and texture.

With an onsite cafe, bright and spacious interiors, and photography and quiet chatting allowed, Miruru is like the library of the future.

Just as a large tree stretches out, extending its branches to shield those who shelter beneath it, Miruru provides a quiet haven for the local community, bringing people together in a warm and welcoming environment. So next time you’re looking for an escape from the crowds, remember Miruru is waiting to greet you with open arms…and there are plenty of other places in the region waiting to be discovered too.

Site information

Nasushiobara City Library Miruru / 那須塩原市図書館 みるる

Address: Tochigi-ken, Nasushiobara-shi, Honmachi 1-1

栃木県那須塩原市本町1-1

Open: 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (Tues-Fri); 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Sat, Sun and public holidays)

Closed: Every Monday (open on public holidays, closed the following weekday), special reorganisation period, 31 December-3 January

