You can eat Shin Godzilla’s Kamata-kun very close to Kamata.

Despite all the destruction he causes, for several decades Godzilla was often depicted as a sort of savior of humanity. Sure, he still regularly flattened large swaths of Tokyo, but he did so while battling other even more dangerous or inherently evil kaiju, with the resulting collateral damage often treated as a preferable outcome compared to what would have happened had the “bad” monster been allowed to run rampant.

2016’s Shin Godzilla, though, did a hard reset of that, with director Hideaki Anno’s goal being to return the character to the terrifying presence he’d been in the franchise’s original film from 1954. So Shin Godzilla’s design became more menacing, with a disturbingly long and alien-looking tail, flesh that looks to be burning or melting, and even a darker color scheme for his atomic breath.

At least, that’s how Shin Godzilla looks in the later stages of his evolution. Earlier in the movie, when he still isn’t fully developed, he looks very different, and his second form, affectionately called “Kamata-kun” by fans, is disarmingly derpy in appearance. Whether it was the designers’ intention or not, he’s a good example of the aesthetic referred to in Japanese as “kimokawaii,” or “creepy cute.” Despite his modest amount of screen time, Shin Godzilla’s second form has proven to be enduringly endearing to fans, so much so that he’s the muse for the ice cream being served at one special place in Tokyo.

It’s unclear exactly how long the Godzilla Second Form Soft Serve Ice Cream has been available for, but a few weeks ago the official Godzilla Twitter account shared the word that it’s waiting to be eaten at the Heiwajima Agari Parking Area of the Shuto Expressway in Tokyo. Each serving of Godzilla ice cream is individually prepared by the snack stand staff from mocha-flavor ice cream, with round Tamago Boro egg biscuits for his eyes and chocolate flakes for the spikey spines along his back. While the Godzilla ice cream doesn’t come with any buildings to smash, you can still indulge your destructive desires by crunching through the cone as your snack session winds down.

So why is this unique kaiju treat being offered at the Heiwajima Agari Parking Area? Because it’s the expressway rest stop closest to Tokyo’s Kamata neighborhood, where Shin Godzilla’s second form appears and rampages in the movie (hence his nickname “Kamata-kun”).

▼ It’s only about a 10-minute drive between the Heiwajima Agari Parking Area and Kamata.

▼ The rest stop even has a Godzilla merchandise corner.

The Godzilla Second Form Soft Serve Ice Cream is priced at 600 yen (US$4). Neither the tweet nor the parking area’s website make any mention of it being a limited-time item with a pre-set end of availability, but really, Godzilla ice cream seems like the sort of thing we should all be making a priority and giving an early slot in our sweets-to-eat schedules, especially considering how cool Japanese expressway rest stops are in general, though it is going to be hard deciding which to eat first, the Godzilla soft serve or Japan’s new One Piece Gum-Gum Fruit ice cream.

