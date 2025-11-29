Gomu-Gomu Fruit Punch is bouncing back.

Maybe it’s just me, but for some reason, the devil fruit from One Piece which we’ll keep calling “Gum-Gum Fruit” for now, looks incredibly appetizing. I first noticed this over a decade ago, when 7-Eleven came out with a Gum-Gum Fruit (Gomu-Gomu no Mi) melon pan, and I bought one without hesitation, followed shortly by a second, a third, and…you get the idea.

▼ A Gum-Gum Fruit

My advice to any food producer is to just make something that looks remotely like a Gum-Gum Fruit and watch the money pour in. One company that’s already on top of this is Baskin-Robbins, which came up with the Gomu-Gomu Fruit Punch flavor of ice cream that not only tastes great but looks great too.

▼ Gum-Gum Fruit ice cream

The base is a fruity sorbet with soda-flavored ribbons inside (in the Japanese sweets world, “soda” refers to a sort of cider-like sweet apple citrus flavor, not cola), and to really give it a punch, white pop-rock candies are also embedded in every scoop. It was first released last April but is already making its return, in time for Tony Tony Chopper’s birthday on 24 December.

Gomu-Gomu Fruit Punch will be sold from 28 November while supplies last for 420 yen (US$2.70) a scoop.

If you’re not interested in this limited-time flavor and would rather have some Rocky Road, well, quite frankly, I do not wish to associate with you. But as a consolation, Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back the special One Piece Design Fresh Pack Mini for about 1,000 yen from 1 December to 28 February. These packs hold about three servings of your choice of flavors and are decorated in either Chopper or Luffy, along with other illustrations of One Piece characters and Baskin-Robbins flavors.

Each pack also comes with a limited edition sticker that can only be found at Baskin-Robbins.

It’s a great chance to try some real-world Gum-Gum Fruit while it lasts. Hopefully, some other brand will craft a Gum-Gum Fruit version of their food for me to transition to by the time this is done. I just hope they don’t make any more bath bombs. I still have the taste of that one in my mouth.

Source, images: PR Times

