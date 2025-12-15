Fish are in their sea, all is right with the world.

Many people might not realize it, but the legendary anime series Evangelion has a strong connection with fish. The medical breakthrough process that allows us to breathe through our butts was actually inspired by both fish and the liquid those pilots of biomechanical battle suits immersed themselves in.

Not only that, but a line of fishing lures featuring designs of some Evangelion units was released last July and sold like fishcakes, proving once again that these two things were born for each other. The collaboration was so successful that fishing equipment maker Dress are now expanding their lineup of gear that any anime-loving angler is sure to enjoy.

In addition to the previously released Evangelion Unit-01 and Unit-00 lures, the vibrant red Unit-02 has also been added and is certain to make both anime otaku and rainbow trout go crazy. They also joined by designs based on Shamshel, Gaghiel, and Sahaquiel, which are surprisingly apt choices in Angels that fish would most likely want to eat.

The lures will be sold for 1,518 yen (US$9.75) each and come in blind boxes, so you won’t know which one you’re getting and may even end up with the seventh mystery design.

These are all Drepan lures, which are Dress’ signature design that create unique vibrations that accurately mimic the ripples caused by ocean baitfish. Also available are A.T.Iwashi sardine-shaped jigs in your choice of Evangelion Unit-01 or Unit-02 designs and weights of 30 or 40 grams.

The lineup of items is hardly limited to lures, however. You can really show off your Evangelion pride with a 17-liter mini bakkan, which is a waterproof bucket/bag that can be used to carry gear, bait, or live fish as needed. In English, these cases are sometimes called EVA tackle bags, which is just a coincidental reference to the name of the material, but I mean, come on… These two are perfect for each other.

It also has slots on the side for easy access to rods and pliers.

And speaking of pliers, there’s also a pair of 8-inch aluminum pliers with a Unit-02 design. They’re perfect for retrieving lures, cutting lines, and removing sinkers, but quite frankly, I wouldn’t mind just having those around the house either.

Dress is also offering a version of their Grasper Gradius fish grips with an Evangelion Unit-02 Beast Form 2nd Phase (Type 1) design, and an online-limited Unit-13 Pseudo-Evolution 3rd Phase (Awakened) version.

Fishing gear can be costly though, so if you want a more price-conscious way to celebrate the fusion of fish and Evangelion, Dress also sells stickers for 800 yen. Each one says “FISH AND SHELLFISH CAPTURE PROJECT” in the series’ typical all-kanji, all-impact style.

It just goes to show that Evangelion and fish go together like Sailor Moon and sneakers. However, Dress has collaborated with quite a few series in the past, including One Piece, Ultraman, and Yuru Camp, so there’s sure to be something for any fan of Japanese pop culture and the great outdoors.

