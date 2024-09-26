In the name of the moon, this collection will punish you…and your wallet.

Whenever we get wind of a new anime-themed fashion collection, we automatically start reaching for our wallets. However, this new collaboration between Jimmy Choo and Sailor Moon might require an actual bank loan, because the prices range from 41,800-1.1 million yen (US$288.59-$7,594.35).

This is the second collaboration between the anime franchise and luxury shoemaker, following on from the first release in February last year. The new collection delves deeper into the world of the anime, with items inspired by the “super power” generated when the Sailor Senshi gather, and the idea of achieving new transformations through one’s unique personality, style and friendships. Empowerment, individuality, dynamism and creativity is at the heart of the range, and it’s as beautiful as the anime heroines, so let’s step out of reality for a moment and imagine we have access to limitless funds as we take a look at the highlights in the collection, starting with the footwear.

▼ Sailor Chibi Moon Boot 120 (419,100 yen [$2,892.61])

These pink knee-high boots feature a platform sole and chunky heel made of rubber, with heart accents on the zipper pull and buckle in honour of the character.

▼ Sailor Pluto Boot 95 (418,000 yen)

Featuring white trim to elongate the legs and provide a snug fit, these knee-high boots have a removable velvet ribbon with heart-shaped Swarovski crystals so you can channel the powers of Sailor Pluto.

▼ Sailor Saturn Boot 50 (286,000 yen)

These micro-heel boots are made from a purple stretch knit to create a modern silhouette, while heart-adorned laces help to finish the look.

▼ Sailor Uranus Boot 95 (308,000 yen)

These ankle boots replicate those worn by Sailor Uranus, with soft pleated material and a drop heel adding an extra dash of sophistication to the silhouette.

▼ Sailor Neptune Pump 80 (247,500 yen)

You’ll feel the magic flow through you as soon as you step into these pumps, which are decorated with emerald green crystals. Featuring a drop heel and a soft lace-up ribbon, this pair of Jimmy Choos embodies Sailor Neptune’s elegant spirit.

▼ Luna Marlow Moccasins (187,000 yen)

▼ Super Sailor Moon Marlow Moccasins (380,600 yen)

If you prefer to run your magical errands in flats, these loafers will do the trick, with velvet ribbons and sparkly crystals turning everyday chores into an exciting adventure.

▼ Sailor Guardians Palma Maxi/F – Black (111,100 yen)

▼ Sailor Guardians Palma Maxi/F – Multicolour (111,100 yen)

If glistening crystals aren’t your thing, you can wear a piece of artwork by series creator Naoko Takeuchi on your feet, in black-and-white or multicolour, and there are matching tote bags available.

▼ Sailor Guardians Diamond Tote – Medium – Multicolour White (304,700 yen)

▼ Sailor Guardians Diamond Tote – Small – Multicolour White (247,500 yen)

▼ Sailor Guardians Diamond Tote – Medium – Black/White/Ultra Black (304,700 yen)

▼ Sailor Guardians Diamond Tote – Small – Black/White/Ultra Black (247,500 yen)

Once you’ve got the bag and the shoes, why not go all out with a matching foulard? Made from a lightweight fabric, foulards are generally used as neck scarves, and these two are the most affordable items in the entire collection.

▼ Super Sailor Moon Foulard – Black/White (41,800)

▼ Super Sailor Moon Foulard – Multicolour (41,800 yen)

Rounding out the collection are two round bags that pay homage to black cat Luna and the Luna-P Ball.

▼ Luna Mini Bag (138,600 yen)

▼ Crystal Luna-P Ball Minaudiere Clutch (1,100,000 yen)

If you can’t afford the clutch above, which is the most expensive item in the range, then you can satisfy your desire for celestial magic by adding some sparkle to your arm instead.

▼ Super Sailor Moon Bracelet (53,900 yen).

The entire range consists of nine pairs of shoes (all featured above), as well as 17 bags and 11 accessories.

▼ The Vanity Bags are priced at 308,000 yen each and the Minaudiere Clutch is 363,000 yen.

▼ The Phone Holders retail for 143,000 yen, Card Holders 71,500 yen, Airpods Cases 75,900 and the Heart Charm and Hair Clip are 71,500 yen and 52,800 yen respectively.

To commemorate this special collaboration, each item comes with a collector’s card featuring a limited-edition design. There will be a total of 24 types of cards, including designs for each of the 10 Sailor Senshi, and rare versions of the same designs, chosen at random so you won’t know which ones you’ll receive until the order arrives.

On sale from 9 October, the collection will be released at select stores and online in a number of countries. In Japan, the collection will be available at Isetan Shinjuku and the Hankyu Umeda main store, while customers in China can head to IAPM in Shanghai and Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in Chengdu. Customers in Hong Kong will find the range at Harbour City, and there’ll also be a pop-up at Printemps in Paris, France.

Wherever you are, here’s hoping you’re able to catch a glimpse of this Sailor Moon collaboration in person, because collections like these only occur once in a blue moon!

Sources: PR Times, Sailor Moon official website

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Sailor Moon official website

