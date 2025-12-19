Higashiyama doll artisans deliver some festive holiday cheer alongside their more traditional Japanese lineup.

If you’re the type of person who feels incomplete without at least one auspicious item themed on the Chinese zodiac, one of the largest Starbucks stores in the world, Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, has some great news for you. Just in time for the end of the year, when we’ll say farewell to the Year of the Snake and welcome in the Year of the Horse, the Roastery is releasing a delightful new lineup of handcrafted zodiac and seasonal ornaments that blends generations of intricate Kyoto craftsmanship with subtle nods to the Starbucks collaboration.

Launched on December 13, the collection is part of Starbucks’ Jimoto Made+ series, which highlights regional Japanese craftsmanship and the people behind it. One of the most eagerly anticipated collaborations every year is the one with Shimada Koen Doll Workshop, which has its studio in Ninenzaka in Kyoto and was founded in 1859. The workshop is famed for its lucky beckoning cats and traditional Gosho dolls, which were often used as gifts by the imperial family and are associated with wishes for children’s health, happiness, and good fortune.

The adorable Gosho doll included as part of this collection holds a golden crane, a symbol of good fortune, and costs 60,000 yen. Created with the typical chubby build, pure white skin, and small hands and feet that are characteristics of the Gosho doll, this little figure is made with the hopes for a calm and healthy new year.

The horse-themed ornaments for this year feature softly rounded forms, gentle expressions, and subtle touches of gold for a delicate elegance. They come in three colors and, along with the rest of the products in the lineup, they each bear the Roastery Tokyo star on their flank for a modern touch that doesn’t look glaringly out of place next to the traditional craftsmanship. Picking up one of these cute little works will set you back 1,600 yen (US$10.32).

Perhaps you prefer something with a little more audible presence, in which case the horse-shaped clay bells will be right up your alley. Known for their gentle chime, these bells have long been cherished as protective charms that ward off evil and bring good fortune. They come in two varieties, each costing 4,900 yen: the white horse wearing purple, the symbolic color of Kyoto, and the black horse wearing Starbucks’ iconic green.

The collection also includes a plump sparrow, puffing up its feathers to protect itself from the cold, which costs 13,000 yen. For many years, these charms have been used to symbolize a wish for an abundance of food, prosperity of descendants, household safety, and thriving business.

The widely recognized image of the lucky beckoning cat also makes an appearance, with a price tag of 55,000 yen. This year it features a black cat with a hachiware pattern, where the separation, or “ware”, of the black and white fur on the forehead resembles the Japanese kanji for the number eight (hachi, 八). Traditionally, the number eight signifies expansion and a bright future, and is known to be a symbol of business prosperity.

It’s not all traditional Japanese imagery though, with the first-ever appearance of a set of three adorable clay bells with Christmas motifs for 15,000 yen. The set of Santa Claus, a snowman, and a boot adds a little Japanese flavor to the festive season. Complete with red and green braided cords, they can either be displayed on the felt as is or hung up on a tree for decoration.

Only available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo store, these cute ornaments are limited to one per person per product up until December 31, after which the limit will be increased to ten items per person per product. The sales period will end when stock runs out, so if you fancy picking one up to enjoy this holiday season with a cup of hot coffee in hand, you’ll want to make a visit sooner rather than later.

Store information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo / スターバックス リザーブ ロースタリー東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2丁目19-23

Open: 7:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Website

Related: Jimoto Made+ Official Website, Shimada Koen Doll Workshop

Source and images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!