Family Mart convenience stores are looking a little more like an Animal Crossing village these days.

Japan’s convenience stores aren’t just a great place to grab snacks or drinks. They’re also stocked with all sorts of sundry daily necessities. But while all of the major convenience store chains have cosmetics, Family Mart is the only one that has Animal Crossing cosmetics.

The collaboration kicked off March 31, with characters from Nintendo’s cozy life sim appearing on items from Japanese cosmetics company Mitea Organic, including the brand’s Serum Oil Lipstick (995 yen [US$6.40]), with six villagers appearing on different shades, such as Judy on the Strawberry Pink color.

Now you could just toss that lipstick into any old pouch if you’re going out, but the cuter option is the Animal Crossing leaf-shaped silicone lipstick case.

Sure, it’s already cute enough on its own as jangly bag strap accessory, what with the charm of tanuki twins Timmy and Tommy…

…but on the reverse side is a slot in which to secure a stick of lipstick, making this both cute and functional.

More familiar faces from the games, Dom, Stitches, Marshal, and Tom Nook himself, grace tubes and bottles of Aqua Serum Wash, Cleansing Serum Oil, Repair Milk, and Serum Lotion, a quartet of facial cleansers and moisturizing lotions with prices ranging from 1,188 to 1,991 yen.

And rounding things out is the “Mini Size Kit” (1,650 yen), a travel friendly pouch with compact containers of Cleansing Serum Oil and Repair Milk, so that Stitches and Marshal can come along on your next overnight trip.

Making the deal even sweeter for fans is that between April 7 and 20, if you buy two or more of the Animal Crossing Family Mart cosmetic items, you’ll get one of two tote bags as a bonus, while supplies last.

The lineup is on sale through Family Mart now, but though most of the items are available for ordinary purchase in store, the leaf lipstick case has to be ordered ahead of time online, with Family Mart offering it in a bundle with three sticks of lipstick for 5,186 yen here. Alternatively, the leaf case is listed through Mitea Cosmetic’s own Cosme Kitchen online store here, with one stick of lipstick, for 2,200 yen. Both of them currently say they’re sold out of cases, so we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that they’ll decide to produce enough for a restock.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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