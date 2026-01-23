Shhh…Snorlax is sleeping, and munching.

Novelty popcorn containers may be a relatively new addition to fandoms in western countries, but here in Japan, character-themed popcorn buckets at amusement parks have been a thing for a while. So with the Pokémon franchise getting set to open its first permanent theme park area, Poképark Kanto, next month, of course it’s going to need a Pokémon popcorn bucket too.

Ah, but which species of Pocket Monster is the best choice for this important role? Since Poképark Kanto is focusing on the Kanto region/Gen-1 Pokémon, you won’t find a candidate with a stronger love to munch on tasty treats than Snorlax, so he’s the muse for the park’s popcorn bucket.

In addition to appearing in illustrated artwork on the bucket’s side, Snorlax is rendered three-dimensionally on the lid, recreating his unforgettable first appearance as an adorable, and immobile, sleeping roadblock. As Pokémon Masters will remember, the only way to wake Snorlax up and get him out of the way was by playing a Poké Flute, one of which can also be seen in the preview photo, though it’s not clear if it comes included with the bucket or is just a prop they added when snapping the picture.

If you’re wondering whether Snorlax is more of a sweet or savory kind of snack fan, the answer, apparently, is both, as the official Poképark Kanto website describes the item as the Snorlax “Popcorn Box Set (Barbeque Flavor + Milk Caramel Flavor).” It’s not entirely clear whether that means you choose one flavor or if the set comes with both of them, but given Snorlax’s legendary appetite, it’s not like a huge quantity of popcorn would be going against canon.

If you want something less bulky, but also with a dash of Poké-fun, the barbecue and milk caramel popcorn flavors will be available in Snorlax-themed paper containers too.

Poképark Kanto, which is part of the larger Yomiuriland amusement park in Tokyo, itself consists of two sections, the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. With Pokémon Forest being primarily a nature walk/exploration area, odds are the vendors serving up Snorlax popcorn will be located inside Sedge Town, which is also probably where you’ll find the amazingly cute Vee Vee Voyage Eevee merry-go-round.

