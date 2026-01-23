In the train-heavy Tokyo area, convenience is what matters most to prospective residents.

Tokyo is one of the most populous cities on the planet, and with housing prices at a premium, how you commute to work becomes a large determining factor in where you live. As videos on social media, such as ones of people being literally shoved into rush hour trains by station staff, have shown, a great proportion of Tokyo’s populace commutes by train, so it makes sense to choose your future home by what train line is most convenient for you.

A nationwide survey conducted by Fudosan Toshi no Mori, a real estate investment company that focuses on high-yield investments in vacant and older properties, asked 491 people about the most desirable train line to live along in the greater Tokyo area, as well as what they most value in a train line. Here are the top five.

5 (tied). Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line (chosen by 3.7 percent of respondents)

Favored for its easy access to Tokyo Station and the Shinkansen, comparatively low crowding, and a sense of prestige, the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line loops through several main transport hubs, including Shinjuku Station, and connects to the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium/amusement park and the high-end shopping district of Ginza as well.

▼ Tokyo Station, serviced by many train lines including the Marunouchi Line

5 (tied). JR Keihin-Tohoku Line (3.7 percent)

Popular thanks to its multiple major hub stations, like Tokyo, Yokohama, Akabane, Nippori, and Omiya, and the availability of slightly lower housing costs than the JR Yamanote Line (which we’ll be seeing later in the list), the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line is a great line for anyone wanting to explore outside of Tokyo while still maintaining that important lifeline into the heart of the city.

▼ Akabane has a shrine that lets you watch trains and Shinkansen go by.

4. Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line (4.1 percent)

Valued for its peaceful suburban feel paired with a direct connection to Shibuya, frequent train service, and a reputation for “high civility,” the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line stretches out to the west of Tokyo, taking you past places like one of KFC’s all-you-can-eat restaurants and the Snoopy Museum.

▼ The famous scramble crossing in Shibuya’s popular shopping district.

3. Tokyu Toyoko Line (12.4 percent)

The Tokyu Toyoko Line runs between Tokyo’s Shibuya and the city of Yokohama, in neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, which is known for its sophisticated streetscape and stylish image, making this line a perfect choice for anyone who wants to frequent both cities.

▼ Yokohama has one of Japan’s largest Chinatowns.

2. JR Chuo Line (13.6 percent)

Loved for its easy access to central Tokyo, abundance of appealing neighborhoods, and calm residential atmosphere, the JR Chuo Line links Tokyo and Shinjuku Stations before running out to the west of the city center, past Nakano (home to Nakano Broadway, a shopping complex containing many anime and idol goods stores) and towards more rural areas, such as the popular hiking destination of Mt. Takao.

▼ There’s a treasure trove of secondhand goods just waiting to be explored at Nakano Broadway.

1. JR Yamanote Line (19.3 percent)

Praised for its flexibility, unbeatable convenience, and overall livability, the JR Yamanote Line takes pride of place. It’s a circular line running through the center of the city’s most bustling spots: the main shopping districts of Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Ikebukuro, the hobby mecca of Akihabara, Ueno with its park and zoo, and the youth culture district of Harajuku.

▼ Takeshita Street in Harajuku is a kawaii overload, and packed with many tasty treats.

Looking at the results, it’s clear that lines that connect directly to terminal and hub stations, allowing quick travel between major areas, rank highly. On the other hand, lines that extend from the city center out to the suburbs, such as the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line and the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, also seem to hold a strong appeal.

For most of the respondents, the characteristic they value the most when choosing a train line to live along is how crowded it gets (32.8 percent of respondents). That might seem a little contradictory with the top line choices, so it’s probably more accurate to say that what they’re looking for is lower crowd levels compared to other lines out of the group of candidates that all provide access to the city center, especially if frequent services on those lines help to mitigate the crowding that occurs at rush hour.

Other top priorities include:

Easy transfers to other lines (24.4 percent)

Frequent train service (13.8 percent)

Easy access to central Tokyo (12.0 percent)

Plenty of commercial facilities (9.8 percent)

Comparing these answers to the most popular lines to live along, it’s evident to see that the JR Yamanote Line checks nearly every box, so it’s no wonder that so many put it down as their top choice. With its high train frequency and its late-night service, daily life is made a lot simpler.

If you’re looking for a new place to live in Tokyo, selecting the train line that’s right for you and your needs is a great way to start.

