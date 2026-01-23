New items make the leap from the anime world and into our merchandise collections.

One of the things we love about Studio Ghibli movies is the way everyday items seem to have a magical energy about them whenever they appear on screen. This makes them perfectly primed for real-world scenarios in the form of official merchandise, and now we can own two of the items from Ghibli’s hugely popular 1989 animated film, Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The first new item coming our way is the gorgeous Chocolate Cake for Kiki Trinket Box (3,850 yen [US$24.27])

This chocolate cake is one of the most memorable items to appear in the film, not only because it looks delicious but because it’s a token of thanks from Madame, who bakes it for Kiki after receiving her help.

▼ A gesture of kindness so heartfelt and appreciated that it brings Kiki to tears.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Now we can all feel the love and kindness baked into the chocolate cake with this ceramic trinket box modelled on the anime version.

Weighing in at 540 grams (19 ounces) and measuring 12 centimetres (4.7 inches) in height and width, this ceramic case is the same size as a real No. 4 whole cake, a sizing system used in Japan to refer to a 2-4 person serving.

▼ The glossy texture and rich colour of the chocolate is beautifully recreated.

▼ Carefully crafted as Madam would’ve wanted, this is a delicious-looking accessory case.

While it’s designed to hold small trinkets, it can also be used on the table to store cookies and other small treats.

▼ You’ll feel like Kiki every time you open the lid.

Making the product even more special is the box it comes in, which is inspired by the white cake box seen in the film. Too beautiful to throw away, you can keep this as another decorative piece, in your study, living room, or entryway.

The second new product making the leap from the anime world into our homes is Kiki’s Mini Notebook (990 yen).

This gorgeous piece of stationery is modelled on the red notebook used by Kiki when customers sign for deliveries.

Measuring 9.4 x 6 x 0.85 centimetres, the notebook is said to be the perfect size to take out of your pocket and jot down ideas just as Kiki would.

▼ The red synthetic leather-like cover features Kiki’s logo, inspired by the bread wreath in the bakery.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The notebook comes with a pencil that’s attached to a red cord, mimicking Kiki’s own pencil from the film.

▼ The writing utensil fits snugly into the cover of the notebook for safeguarding as you fly about.

The benefits of a pencil mean you can use it to jot notes from a vertical or horizontal position, another important point from a flying perspective.

With 144 blank pages, you’ll be able to jot a lot of notes down in this beautiful notebook, and the first page will be a source of inspiration and joy as the smiling, flying Kiki is always there to keep you company.

Both items will be available at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and online from 10 a.m. on 24 January. Anticipating high demand, the chain is limiting purchases of the cake accessory case to one per customer, but there appears to be no limit on the notebooks, given that people might want to purchase more than one for themselves. In any case, these products are likely to sell like hotcakes, so be sure to get in quick if you’d like to purchase them, and don’t forget to check out the gorgeous cash register-shaped jewelery box from Kiki’s bakery too.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

