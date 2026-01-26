If you don’t pass this one simple check, you won’t even get past the starting line.

Sitting lost in your own world, as the train trundles on, you find your gaze drifting to a person seated opposite. At first they’re just a blur in your traveling eyes, but then the details register: slovenly clothes, food stains on a white shirt, and long, greasy hair that hasn’t seen a brush in years. They might be the sweetest, kindest person on the planet, but unfortunately first impressions are formed in an instant, and you’ve already made your judgement about that person.

▼ And let’s face it, it’s not a great one.

A recent survey by Tokyo textile company Blooming Nakanishi of 1,004 women aged 18 to 29 in Japan asked what really matters when judging the opposite sex, and while there were many answers such as smiles (46.5 percent) and fashion sense (43.9 percent), the one that came out as a clear winner was cleanliness (69.7 percent). You could be a suave Casanova, practically oozing with charm and witty conversation, but in the eyes of the young women of today, you’d better take care to not be unintentionally secreting anything else.

That’s not to say that young women expect the opposite sex to look polished to perfection in terms of cleanliness, but respondents looked to the small, everyday details of having a neat hairstyle, well-cared for skin, and clothing free of wrinkles and stains. So, if you’re putting yourself out on the market, stick to your daily care routine and you’ve already got the first step in the door.

However, the young women in the survey also highlighted certain habits that trigger immediate negative reactions. About 80 percent responded they were either “very” or “somewhat” bothered by worn-out bags or smartphone cases, wiping one’s face with the wet towels provided by restaurants, and having visibly dirty or wrinkled clothes. Most also didn’t look favorably on drying wet hands on one’s clothes (74.4 percent), wiping sweat with one’s sleeve or hand (61.8 percent), or long fingernails (71.1 percent).

While the physical discomfort of seeing someone in a state of “uncleanliness” does play a part, nearly half of the women in the survey said that it indicates some deeper issues, such as them seemingly unable to manage themselves, possibly living in a messy room, or having a lack of manners and common sense. For many women, your physical cleanliness is a visible representation of your lifestyle, self-discipline, and even personality.

▼ People don’t need to go inside your house to imagine how you live.

This impression carries over into romance, with around 80 percent of respondents saying that cleanliness influences whether someone qualifies as a romantic interest. Some people were willing to forgive minor shortcomings if the person was kind, funny, or emotionally perceptive, but others felt that once cleanliness is missing, there’s no amount of personality that can make up for it.

The general consensus appears to be that your personality can get you a woman’s contact information, but you need to pass the cleanliness prerequisite first. Although trying too hard with your appearance seems to have the opposite effect, with frequent use of clothes or accessories with prominent brand logos, strong fragrances, and excessive hair-styling having many women list them as negative traits. While the women in the survey appreciate effort into making yourself look presentable, it appears that moderation is key.

The final part of the survey looked at what items a “clean” person is likely to carry and handkerchiefs came out on top (55.5 percent), ahead of tissues (41.2 percent) and sweat wipes or antiperspirant sprays (36.3 percent). People who carry a handkerchief were seen as leaving a good impression (46.3 percent), seeming well brought up (42.8 percent), and appearing neat and orderly (22.5 percent).

▼ Say farewell to wet jeans and welcome your little handkerchief buddy.

Since the organization conducting the survey, Blooming Nakanishi, there’s definitely a heavy handkerchief-based enthusiasm to the questions. Overall, though, the findings paint a picture of young women valuing small habits and well-maintained belongings rather than flashy appearances. Sometimes, all you need to do to leave a good impression is a little bit of self-care and perhaps a neatly folded square of fabric in your pocket.

