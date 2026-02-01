Participants also list other ways a guy can make up for vertical shortcomings.

As polite a society as Japan is, singles can be surprisingly unabashed when it comes to expressing their physical preferences in a romantic partner. Just as many Japanese men are quite open about how they gravitate towards women with large busts, a lot of Japanese women have no qualms about stating, flat-out, that they don’t want to date any short guys.

But when it comes time to really start looking for a serious relationship, does a man’s lack of height always translate into a lack of interest from women? To investigate, marriage-minded matchmaking service Presia conducted a survey, asking 278 Japanese women between the ages of 20 and 49, and when their responses were tallied, 66.9 percent of the women said that, sure, they would consider marrying a guy even if he’s short.

▼ If nothing else, marrying a shorter guy can help prevent awkward height-discrepancy wedding photos like this.

However, what constitutes “short” is subjective, so to try to get a more objective picture, the survey also asked the women what the minimum height is that a guy needs in order to be potential marriage material.

● Minimum height to for a man to be marriage material

Over 175 centimeters (5 feet, 9 inches): chosen by 5.4 percent of respondents

170-174 centimeters: 22.3 percent

165-169 centimeters: 38.8 percent

160-164 centimeters: 9.4 percent

Under 160 centimeters: 4.3 percent

Any height as long as he’s taller than me: 19.8 percent

However, while the above responses are the minimum heights the women would consider marrying, their answers were noticeably different when they were asked what their ideal height for their husband would be.

● Ideal height for a husband

Taller than 180 centimeters: chosen by 11.2 percent of respondents

175-179 centimeters: 44.6 percent

170-174 centimeters: 36.3 percent

165-169 centimeters: 5.4 percent

160-164 centimeters: 1.4 percent

Under 160 centimeters: 1.1 percent

For reference, the average adult male height in Japan is generally said to be somewhere in the 171-to-175-centimeter range. So while 66.9 percent of the survey participants said that a guy being “short” doesn’t immediately remove him from the prospective spouse pool, the majority of the women, 55.8 percent, would still prefer a guy who’s taller than average. In other words, a guy’s height is still a factor, and when asked directly “Is height something of significant importance to you in a husband?”, roughly 40 percent of the women said yes, it is.

So with tallness usually not being a requirement, but also usually being a preference, we come to the theory that if he’s not bringing extra height to the relationship, the women want their prospective husband to have some alternative attractive qualities. That leads to the survey’s next question.

● If he is short, what attractive qualities still make a man marriage material?

Wealth: chosen by 21.6 percent of respondents

Shared values/financial attitudes: 16.2 percent

Loyalty: 15.5 percent

Good hygiene/cleanliness: 12.6 percent

Dependability: 8.3 percent

Good conversational skills: 6.5 percent

Tolerance/acceptance: 5 percent

Shared interests/hobbies: 2.9 percent

Positivity/charm: 2.9 percent

Muscular body: 2.2 percent

Good fashion sense: 0.7 percent

Cooking and cleaning skills: 0.4 percent

No matter what other attractive qualities he has, I would not consider marrying a man who’s short: 5.4 percent

▼ It’s often said that you can’t buy love, but approximately one in five of the surveyed women feel that a guy can compensate for short height with a fat wallet.

As with all statistical surveys regarding romance and relationships, it’s important to keep in mind that the answers are meant to reflect attitudes about desirability as a romantic partner, as opposed to worth as a human being. Also, with polygamy being illegal in Japan, there’s no need to conform to broad statistical marriage preferences since, ultimately, once you’ve found that one person you want and who also wants you, the opinions of everyone else in the dating pool immediately become irrelevant. Oh, and it’s equally important to remember that even if Japanese women have a clear preference for taller guys, that doesn’t mean that they’ll overlook a guy’s negative qualities just because of his impressive height.

