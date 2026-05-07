They’re using our urge to share against us.

With its consecutive national holidays, Golden Week is one of those long-awaited periods in Japan, with many people eager to leave behind their daily stresses and get away from it all. However, this year saw the emergence of a new trend in crime that looks just as fishy as it smells. Criminals in Japan have turned away from the traditional methods of scouting out potential places to hit up for burglaries, and have started to employ the use of live crabs and stag beetles.

▼ Even the stag beetles aren’t innocent any more.

Imagine stepping out of your front door, the warm sun beaming down on you, when you look down and spot a crustacean standing in front of your door, looking innocently in your direction. Now, you haven’t just caught their latest member red-clawed in the middle of their first-ever heist. The situation is actually a little more complex.

In the modern era, when people see something out of the ordinary, many are tempted to reach for their phones and snap a picture of it to show other people or upload it onto social media.

▼ “Why is there a crab at my house?! #newfriend”

As you’re uploading that short clip of the crab waving its claws at you in a friendly manner, thinking that you’re going to get so many likes and comments at the absurdity of meeting your new crab buddy in the middle of a metropolitan city, you’ve already fallen into the criminal’s trap.

See, what these burglars are waiting for is for you to do exactly that. They place these animals at your front door and then monitor social media for keywords and tags like “crab” and “surprise.” Then, through monitoring of local tags or physical clues in your photos, the thieves can identify your home and link it to your social media account.

▼ The criminal’s keys to your house are found among the apps on your phone.

For now, your house and belongings are still safe, but when you upload a photo of you enjoying a beach cocktail three days later on a tropical island abroad, they now know exactly which house is currently empty and ripe for the picking.

▼ Your precious collection of design sneakers might already be missing.

So, while the temptation to try and go viral with your newfound doorstep crab is high, security advisors are recommending instead to refrain from posting anything and defend yourself with silence. If you find a stag beetle standing guard outside of your door, it’s not looking for its fifteen minutes of fame, it’s likely a dastardly accomplice in a crime-in-waiting.

To further ensure your home safety, and prevent yourself from becoming a target, invest in the four golden principles of home defense: sound, light, eyes, and time.

Sound : alarms are your best friend.

: alarms are your best friend. Light : utilize sensor lights.

: utilize sensor lights. Eyes : security cameras and stickers (or even friendly neighbors) are always a great deterrent.

: security cameras and stickers (or even friendly neighbors) are always a great deterrent. Time: use auxiliary locks or a security film to make sure a break-in takes longer than a thief is willing to spend.

▼ 70 percent of criminals will give up after five minutes, and 90 percent after ten.

So, if you see a crab this week, just greet it politely, keep your camera in your pocket, and save the photos for your next holiday.

Source: Nagoya TV via Kinisoku

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Pakutaso (1, 2, 3, 4, 5)

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