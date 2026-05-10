Even when Mt. Fuji is hidden in shadows, there’s still something breathtaking to see here.

When picking a hotel for traveling in Japan, “has views of Mt. Fuji” is definitely a big plus. Japan’s tallest mountain is a symbol of the country itself, and its beauty is so timeless that admiring it at length will always feel like time well spent.

But what about after the sun goes down? While we’re thankful that the plan to put electric lights on Mt. Fuji didn’t go through, that does mean that hotels that boast that they offer views of Mt. Fuji really only offer views of Mt. Fuji during the day, and so they start to feel less special at night.

However, a notable exception next month will be Kaneyamaen, an onsen (hot spring) hotel located near the foot of Mt. Fuji in the town of Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture. Kaneyamaen has an expansive garden, and part of the grounds stretch across the Katsura River, which becomes a gathering place for fireflies in early summer.

Next month, the hotel will be holding its Hotaru Matsuri, or Firefly Festival, coinciding with peak firefly activity in the garden. Special firefly viewing sessions will be held nightly from 8 to 8:45 p.m.

Accommodation packages include pre-viewing refreshments of matcha green tea, classical Japanese confectionaries, and amazake (a sweet, non-alcoholic sake) served in the late afternoon and early evening…

…and at night, violin performances will be held in one of the garden’s pavilions.

And with firefly viewing being something that’s been enjoyed in Japan for generations, the hotel also offers yukata (summer kimono) rentals and fittings, so that even first-timers can get into the traditional spirit.

Kaneyamaen’s Firefly Festival runs from June 5 to 27.

Related: Kaneyamaen official website

Source, images: PR Times

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